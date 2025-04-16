Hanon Systems Wins Third PACE Award For Visible-Light LED Photocatalyst Technology



Hanon Systems recognized with its third PACE Award win, this time for visible-light LED photocatalyst technology that enhances in-vehicle air quality

The technology demonstrates 98.5% virus sterilization efficiency and 97.5% in gas deodorization, and is applied in premium sedans The company reaffirms its commitment to pioneering innovative technologies for a more comfortable and healthier driving environment

SEOUL, South Korea, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanon Systems, a leading global automotive thermal management supplier and subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group, has been named a winner of the 2025 PACE Awards. This marks the company's third win, making it the first Korean supplier to achieve this recognition.

The award was presented at a ceremony on April 15 (local time) in Detroit, Mich., recognizing Hanon Systems for its visible-light LED photocatalyst technology, which enhances antimicrobial and deodorizing performance in HVAC systems. This innovative solution effectively eliminates harmful gases, odors, and microorganisms that enter the vehicle from both internal and external sources. Unlike conventional ionizers, it operates without generating electromagnetic waves or ozone, providing a safer and more effective approach to improving in-cabin air quality.

Testing by external institutions demonstrated a virus sterilization rate of 98.5%, a significant improvement from the 66.1% measured from previous solutions. The deodorization performance also improved from the previous 35% to 97.5%, nearly a threefold increase. The technology is semi-permanent, requiring no replacement. It is currently applied in Hyundai's flagship sedan, the G90, and is now being considered for potential implementation by global OEMs.

This award adds to Hanon Systems' long-standing track record of innovation. The company was a finalist in 2016 for its UV photocatalyst technology, also aimed at improving air quality. The current solution builds on that earlier work by overcoming limitations, ensuring the technology is harmless to humans, and offering potential applications beyond the automotive sector, including indoor climate systems.

"For 30 years, the PACE program has celebrated cutting-edge innovations that have shaped the automotive industry on a global level," said Jamie Butters, executive editor of Automotive News. "The companies on this year's list have pioneered significant technologies that will continue to propel the industry forward.

"This award is global recognition of Hanon Systems' differentiated technological competitiveness," said Mr. Soo-Il Lee, President and CEO of Hanon Systems. "We remain committed to developing advanced technologies that go beyond comfort to deliver enhanced well-being and redefine the driving experience."

This marks Hanon Systems' third PACE Award win. The company first won in 2007 for its wavy blade fan and shroud, becoming the first Asian supplier to be honored. It won again in 2013 for its metal seal fitting.

The PACE Awards, organized annually by Automotive News, recognize outstanding innovation, technological advancement, and business performance in the global automotive industry. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the prestigious program.

About Hanon System s

Hanon Systems, founded in 1986, is a global leader in thermal energy management solutions. In January 2025, it became a subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, powertrain cooling, compressor, fluid transport, and electronics and fluid pressure. The company currently operates 50 manufacturing sites and three regional innovation centers and employs more than 20,000 people across 21 countries. To learn more, visit hanonsystems .

Follow Hanon Systems:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Logo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED