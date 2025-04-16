403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Prolongs Martial Law, Military Mobilization for Another 90 Days
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Ukraine's parliament voted to prolong the country's martial law and general military mobilization for an additional 90 days, effective from May 9 to August 6, as reported by parliament member Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram.
The decision garnered significant backing, with 357 lawmakers supporting the extension of martial law and 346 in favor of the mobilization—far exceeding the necessary 226 votes for passage.
Martial law and nationwide mobilization were initially enacted in February 2022 in response to the ongoing conflict with Russia, and both measures have seen multiple extensions since their implementation.
The decision garnered significant backing, with 357 lawmakers supporting the extension of martial law and 346 in favor of the mobilization—far exceeding the necessary 226 votes for passage.
Martial law and nationwide mobilization were initially enacted in February 2022 in response to the ongoing conflict with Russia, and both measures have seen multiple extensions since their implementation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment