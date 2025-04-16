Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Prolongs Martial Law, Military Mobilization for Another 90 Days

Ukraine Prolongs Martial Law, Military Mobilization for Another 90 Days


2025-04-16 09:37:58
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Ukraine's parliament voted to prolong the country's martial law and general military mobilization for an additional 90 days, effective from May 9 to August 6, as reported by parliament member Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram.

The decision garnered significant backing, with 357 lawmakers supporting the extension of martial law and 346 in favor of the mobilization—far exceeding the necessary 226 votes for passage.

Martial law and nationwide mobilization were initially enacted in February 2022 in response to the ongoing conflict with Russia, and both measures have seen multiple extensions since their implementation.

MENAFN16042025000045017169ID1109437200

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search