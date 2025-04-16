Wesley Allen's Springtime Dreams Event Will Feature Two Celebrity Designer Guest Hosts

To celebrate Wesley Allen's new intros during High Point Market, they are hosting a Springtime Dreams Social Hour on Saturday, April 26th, from 3-5pm in their High Point, NC showroom at 100 N Hamilton.

- Agi Losonczi, Wesley Allen's VP of Sales & MarketingHIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wesley Allen , leaders in handcrafted designer iron furniture Made in the USA, is announcing a Springtime Dreams themed market. With two exciting celebrity guest hosts that will add to the excitement for the market and the premier of their new luxurious Upholstered & Iron Bed Frames and a collection of New Barstools and Dining Chairs.“We are thrilled to bring a stunning collection of contemporary bedroom and kitchen furniture that our design and trade community will absolutely love. With luxurious designs that elevate any setting and allow for individualizing your furniture to suit your clients' projects or your own personal tastes.” shared Wesley Allen's founder & President, Victor Sawan.“At Wesley Allen, we take great pride in our handcrafted furniture collections, with designs that are built to last. Combining the flexibility from designing customizable options that allow you to create a unique piece, a standout barstools, and truly stunning beds.”Victor emphasised that Wesley Allen's attention to detail, is how their company has spent nearly 5-decades in the trade industry, and why they are renowned for their manufacturing. Victor commented,“We take great satisfaction in each piece we create. Carefully crafting made to order and fully customized pieces. From a wide selection of beautiful upholstery fabrics that pair perfectly with an array of metal finishes, in an assortment of textures.”Agi Losonczi, Wesley Allen's VP of Sales & Marketing, revealed details behind their spring premier which features an assortment of gorgeous fully upholstered and iron beds, and a new collection of barstools and dining chairs available in an array of finishes including two-toned, vintage, aged, shiny, matte; which deliver a variety of design styles.“Whether you are looking to design custom iron furniture, dining chairs, barstools or truly exquisite iron beds, or one-of-a-kind fully upholstered beds -at Wesley Allen, we have something for everyone. Designed in house by our team of skilled artisans to bring out the unique character of our products by carefully hand-applying the finish of your choice to the iron furnishings you select to create the signature look that Wesley Allen is best known for.” Agi Losonczi shared.Agi revealed the added flexibility of their custom bedroom furniture features a variety of support systems, that allow for the ease of converting from a traditional mattress box spring configuration, to a slatted support system for mattress only customers. Wesley Allen's fully upholstered and iron beds are available in standard sizes including twin, twinXL, full, queen, as well as Eking and CKing and speciality sizes made to order. Each upholstered and iron bed by Wesley Allen also has the added flexibility to fit most adjustable bed frames. With available Quick Ship Programs for retailers designed from 12 of their best seller barstools and 10 of their best seller beds, which are made to order and shipped with only 3-weeks production. Their full line barstools and dining chairs within Wesley Allen's expansive customizable collection offer short 5-weeks production lead times and only 6-8 weeks for customized upholstered and iron beds.To celebrate their new introductions during High Point Market, Wesley Allen is hosting a Springtime Dreams Social Hour on Saturday, April 26th, from 3-5pm in their High Point, NC showroom at 100 N Hamilton. Adding to the excitement of their Social Hour, multi-award-winning interior and product designers Christopher Grubb, Arch-Interior design group, Beverly Hills and Dann Foley, Dann Foley Lifestyle, Palm Springs, will be their celebrity guest hosts. With an added bonus, event guests will be entered into a drawing to win a signed copy of Dann Foley's new book;“It's All in the Mix.”“Please join us during High Point Market to experience our newest collections and meet with our event hosts Christopher Grubb and Dann Foley! Guests can discuss luxury trends with our celebrity hosts as they Relax, Unwind and Connect at Wesley Allen's Springtime Dreams Social Hour. Escape the Hustle & Bustle of the Market and prepare to Be Inspired, by our Signature Design Center -a dynamic space for designers and trade professionals to explore our groundbreaking collections and collaborate on custom creations.“ Wesley Allen's gallery style showroom spans two floors filled with furniture design innovation, and boasts over 14,000 sq-ft of bar, dining and bedroom furniture. Event hospitality will feature delicious bites, a charcuterie grazing table and champagne. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on Eventbrite .Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Wesley Allen's legacy has created and manufactured handmade designer furniture that is handcrafted by the finest craftspeople in the USA. Combining a renowned innovation for their quality standards, to their unwavering commitment to the environment and in providing high-quality designer iron furniture that is affordable and marketable for today's trade buyers and for the end-consumer to enjoy for a lifetime. In Fall of 2024, Wesley Allen debuted their new Signature Design Center that unlocks endless possibilities to explore custom offerings and features expansion of their custom fabric options including 40+ new finishes and 60+ new fabrics, with the flexibility to allow for customer's COM material. This exciting addition to their High Point, NC showroom provides an elevated experience for their retail, design and hospitality clients when selecting their handcrafted bar, dining and bedroom furniture.“One of our company's goals is to offer exceptional customized service to our trade customers. Creating our Signature Design Center not only allows our customers to unlock limitless creativity but they can touch and feel fabrics, and finishes –while also seeing all of our products in person. From the widest selection of contemporary barstools, dining chairs, to our iron furniture and beds. Allowing our clients to design a custom piece with endless options that pairs our newest fabrics and exquisite finishes, helps our clients to personalize their own designs for luxury living.” Wesley Allen's team shared,“We are extremely excited heading into the spring market and for attendees to discover our beautiful collection of iron and upholstered beds and collection of new barstools and dining chairs that will be on display. Each of our new collections debuting this spring offer a stunning array of unique fabrics, that are paired with exquisitely finishes, you simply have to see in person.” Wesley Allen's sales team said.Wesley Allen will be open during High Point Market, starting on Thursday, April 24th through Wednesday, April 30th from 8 am to 6 pm, Wesley Allen invites existing customers and new buyers to“Experience the Pinnacle of Comfort and Style” during an afternoon Social Hours Saturday, Sunday and Monday April 26-28 from 3-5 pm. Wesley Allen's friendly & knowledgeable sales team and showroom staff, will be on hand to work with Trade buyers and to design their own custom creations. For new customers their team will also be on hand to walk individuals and group tours through their extensive product offerings, market specials and retail programs. Guests are encouraged to stop by for engaging conversations, while exploring their Signature Design Center. To sign up new customers to Become A Dealer and to discover their collections in person, visit this link: to Find a Store Near You.Wesley Allen | HANDMADE designer furniture | wesleyallenWith over 48 years of expertise and a track record for superior quality, Wesley Allen is the leading manufacturer and designer of expressive and eclectic iron furniture. Our handcrafted designer iron furniture offers durability and versatility unmatched by other materials - making it the ultimate statement piece in the home. Our commitment to historic-quality standards, innovative designs, exceptional product lines, and the environment, keeps us focused on serving our clients in the most effective and efficient way possible. To learn more visit them online:###

...

