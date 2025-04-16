Mahadev Gaming App Case: ED Conducts More Raids In Multiple Locations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has further escalated its investigation into the Mahadev online betting app money laundering case, undertaking an extensive series of raids on Wednesday across several states.

This round of action brought into focus multiple locations.

These searches, sweeping through cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Indore, and Sambalpur, underline the seriousness with which authorities are addressing the issue.

The case has drawn considerable attention, as allegations of involvement by high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh in the app's unlawful operations and financial dealings have surfaced.

This is not the first time the ED has acted in connection with this matter.

The agency has previously asserted that the Mahadev Online Betting (MOB) app functions as a sprawling syndicate, orchestrating illegal betting platforms.

It facilitates the creation of user IDs and manages the laundering of money through a complex web of benami bank accounts.

The app's primary promoters, according to a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) press note, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, were reportedly operating out of Dubai, adding an international dimension to the probe.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also joined the efforts, carrying out its own significant investigations.

Earlier this month, the CBI's raids spanned 60 locations across Bhopal, Raipur, Kolkata, and Delhi, targeting premises associated with politicians, senior bureaucrats, police officials, and other individuals suspected of involvement in the illegal network.

Initiated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Raipur, the case was later handed over to the CBI by the Chhattisgarh government for an in-depth probe into the roles of senior public officials and other accused parties.

According to the CBI, the promoters paid substantial sums as "protection money" to public servants, enabling the seamless operation of their betting syndicate.

Meanwhile, the ED continues its own investigation, asserting that several prominent political leaders and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh are entangled in this massive web of corruption.

Both the ED and the CBI are working to unravel the layers of this intricate operation, determined to trace the money trail, expose the culprits, and bring accountability to those involved.

This coordinated effort between agencies reflects the gravity of the issue and the resolve of law enforcement to dismantle such illegal operations.