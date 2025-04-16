Universal Shield Insurance Group Announces New Executive Positions, Promotions, And Title Changes

Christopher Timm - Universal Shield President & Chief Executive Officer

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Universal Shield Insurance Group (Universal Shield), a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions, today announced several key new executive positions, promotions, and title changes within its executive leadership team, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to strategic growth and operational excellence.These leadership changes come as Universal Shield continues to experience rapid and profitable growth in the commercial insurance marketplace. The company has consistently developed and maintained strong relationships with its distribution partners and delivers world-class customer service to its insureds."These promotions, increased responsibilities, and new colleagues recognize the exceptional contributions of our leadership team and our company's ability to attract the best industry talent to drive Universal Shield's continued success," said Christopher Timm, President and Chief Executive Officer, of Universal Shield Insurance Group. "Each of these leaders has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to our strategic vision and have been, and will be, instrumental in the growth and development of our dynamic product portfolio across our member companies."The following promotions, title changes, and new colleagues are effective immediately:* Christopher Timm, CIC is now President and Chief Executive Officer* Rick Klimaszewski is now Chief Compliance Officer and President of Surety* John Lucker is now Executive Vice President – Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Information Security Officer* Tony Modd, Esq. is now Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel* Gregg Haver, CPCU, ARe, Au has been promoted to Senior Vice President and President of Property & Casualty* Tim Ellis has been promoted to Senior Vice President – Chief Information Officer* Sandy Nance, CPCU has been promoted to Senior Vice President – Chief Underwriting Officer* Natalie Blind, JD has joined Universal Shield as Vice President – Casualty Claims* Michelle Brandel has been promoted to Vice President – Human Resources* Lisa Coulter, Esq. is now Vice President – Specialty & Complex Claims* Kimberly Hager has been promoted to Vice President – Regulatory & Compliance* Seth Kleinman, JD has been promoted to Vice President – Chief Claims Officer* Elizabeth Norton, JD has joined Universal Shield as Vice President – Senior Litigation Counsel* Brendon Liebrock has joined Universal Shield as Assistant Vice President – Property Claims* Richard Davis has been promoted to Assistant Vice President – Systems DevelopmentUniversal Shield Insurance Group's dynamic product portfolio and commitment to excellence have established the company as a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive commercial insurance coverage. The enhanced roles, promotions, and new hires announced today reflect the company's dedication to recognizing talent, attracting the best talent, and fostering professional growth within its organization.About Universal Shield Insurance GroupUniversal Shield Insurance Group (Universal Shield) is a multi-line admitted and excess and surplus commercial lines property and casualty (P&C) insurance holding company with primary offices in Dublin, Ohio and Waterford, Michigan. As a hybrid insurance and insurtech enterprise, the company's insurance entities are Universal Fire & Casualty Insurance Company (UFCIC) and Shield Indemnity, Inc. (Shield Indemnity) For more information, visit .

