US Judge Demands Accountability Regarding Trump Administration Officials
(MENAFN) A federal judge in the United States has mandated that officials from the Trump administration must testify under oath as part of a swift two-week legal procedure known as "expedited discovery."
This process aims to evaluate whether the federal government is making sufficient efforts to repatriate a Maryland resident who was mistakenly expelled to El Salvador.
During a court session in Greenbelt, Maryland, District Judge Paula Xinis expressed clear dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the case. “What the record shows is that nothing has been done. Nothing. I asked for reports from individuals with direct knowledge and I’ve gotten very little information of any value,” she stated, highlighting the lack of meaningful progress or transparency.
Attorneys from both the Department of Justice and the legal team representing Kilmar Abrego Garcia have been granted a one-week period to carry out sworn testimonies, or depositions, as part of this urgent inquiry.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old man, was removed from the country on March 15, despite being protected by a previous court directive from a separate proceeding that prohibited his deportation.
He was expelled along with numerous other individuals allegedly linked to Salvadoran and Venezuelan gangs.
The Justice Department conceded that a mistake had occurred in Abrego Garcia’s removal but argued that it lacked the jurisdiction to retrieve him, as he is currently under the control of authorities in a foreign nation.
Following prolonged legal disputes, the Supreme Court intervened last week, compelling the Trump administration to provide comprehensive information regarding Abrego Garcia's situation and take measures to facilitate his return to the United States.
