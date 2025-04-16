A Question Of Motivation For China's PLA

MENAFN - Asia Times) Recent American fumbling with tariffs has given China more political elbow room .

Still, Beijing has three choices about how to handle America's challenges: negotiation with the US and the rest of the world regarding trade, currencies and territorial claims; promoting a global alternative ideology like the USSR did last century; or isolating itself like North Korea.

In acronym form, it's NAN-Negotiations, Alternative, North Korea. China may try to find a way to blend these three choices, as it is currently doing, but eventually, it might be compelled to choose one. It's about what the People's Republic of China (PRC) wants to be in this world.

It most likely will involve brinkmanship, with the threat and deterrence of the formidable (on paper) PLA (People's Liberation Army).

Here is the rub. The international press is abuzz with rumors of the detention for corruption of He Weidong, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission chaired by President Xi Jinping.

It's the latest in a series of similar arrests over the past few years. It will possibly not be the last, as scores of senior PLA officials could be investigated now. The charge is apparently corruption, a broad term covering political disloyalty to the top leader but also a genuine interest in monetary returns.

The corruption problem has plagued the Chinese military since Deng started his reforms almost 50 years ago. It is structural; power comes from the barrel of a gun, but why is the gun wielded and against whom, the internal or external enemy?