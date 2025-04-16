403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ADB Funds Final Phase of Philippines' Malolos-Clark Railway with USD1.45bn
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) revealed its approval of $1.45 billion for the second and final phase of the Malolos-Clark Railway Project (MCRP). This project is a vital part of the 163-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), which connects the northern and southern provinces of Luzon to Metro Manila.
Spanning 53.1 kilometers, the MCRP is set to be a fundamental component of the NSCR system, incorporating cutting-edge, disaster-resilient designs and modern construction techniques. Additionally, ADB is funding the southern segment of the NSCR through the South Commuter Railway Project.
The MCRP will offer three types of commuter services: standard trains, express trains that stop at high-demand stations, and the nation’s inaugural airport express trains connecting to Clark International Airport. This initiative aims to lower greenhouse gas emissions by promoting a transition from private vehicle usage to public transportation.
"The Malolos-Clark Railway Project is one of the ADB's biggest financing projects in the entire Asia and Pacific region," stated Pavit Ramachandran, ADB Philippines Country Director. He further noted that it will play a crucial role in accelerating the country’s growth by creating more investment and job opportunities.
Spanning 53.1 kilometers, the MCRP is set to be a fundamental component of the NSCR system, incorporating cutting-edge, disaster-resilient designs and modern construction techniques. Additionally, ADB is funding the southern segment of the NSCR through the South Commuter Railway Project.
The MCRP will offer three types of commuter services: standard trains, express trains that stop at high-demand stations, and the nation’s inaugural airport express trains connecting to Clark International Airport. This initiative aims to lower greenhouse gas emissions by promoting a transition from private vehicle usage to public transportation.
"The Malolos-Clark Railway Project is one of the ADB's biggest financing projects in the entire Asia and Pacific region," stated Pavit Ramachandran, ADB Philippines Country Director. He further noted that it will play a crucial role in accelerating the country’s growth by creating more investment and job opportunities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment