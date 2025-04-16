Damage, Injuries Reported As Russians Attack Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) An ambulance was damaged and a paramedic injured as a result of a guided aerial bomb strike in the village of Kivsharivka, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, at 23:46 on April 15, a guided aerial bomb strike hit the village of Kivsharivka in Kupiansk district, damaging an ambulance. A male paramedic was injured but refused hospitalization.

Additionally, a FAB-500 bomb strike partially destroyed an apartment building and damaged ten more residential houses.

In the village of Klynova, Bohodukhiv district, four FPV drone strikes damaged a private home and two utility buildings.

In Kupiansk, artillery shelling damaged three private houses.

In the village of Osynove, Kupiansk district, a drone crashed into a reed area in open terrain.

A private home was damaged as a result of a multiple launch rocket system strike.

Outside the village of Shestakove in Chuhuiv district, a Lancet drone strike reportedly ignited an excavator in a field. A 61-year-old driver was injured.

Also in Shestakove, an FPV drone strike caused a fire in a tracked excavator and ignited grass over an area of 20 square meters. A 38-year-old excavator operator was injured and hospitalized.

Between Kupiansk and the village of Kindrashivka in Kupiansk district, an explosive device dropped by an FPV drone (type being identified) injured two women, both of whom were hospitalized.

In the village of Baranivka, Bohodukhiv district, four guided aerial bomb strikes reportedly hit the outskirts of the village. No damage was recorded.

In the town of Slatyne, Kharkiv district, two guided aerial bomb strikes caused fires in two garages and a car across 40 square meters. Four two-story apartment buildings, a two-story clinic, four garages, and five private homes were damaged.

War update: 111 combaton frontline over past day

According to Syniehubov, Russian forces attempted an offensive once in the Vovchansk area on the Kharkiv front.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three Russian attacks near Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone exploded near a car on the road between Kivsharivka and Kupiansk, injuring a married couple who were inside.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration