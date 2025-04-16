Philharmonic Hall Holds Magnificent Concert In Honor Of Hajibayli Dynasty

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic has hosted a magnificent concert in honor of the Hajibayli dynasty, Azernews reports.

The concert was timed to the 105th anniversary of composer Sultan Hajibayli and the 75th anniversary of Ismail Hajibayli.

Musicologist Vafa Abbasova welcomed the event's guests and then spoke about the life and work of the outstanding representatives of the Hajibayli dynasty. Furthermore, the audience enjoyed the concert program presented by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, named after the great composer, Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Under the baton of the artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, the orchestra performed the Overture and the symphonic picture "Caravan" by Sultan Hajibayli.

The orchestra also delighted the audience with "Concertino" by Ismail Hajibayli, highlighting the innovative spirit of his compositions. The evening was further enhanced by the performance of the symphonic rhapsody "Khayrat" by Rufat Khalilov, adding a contemporary touch to the concert program.

The Symphony Orchestra was formed at the request of the prominent composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Many great works of world music, such as those of G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J. Brahms, and others, occupy an honourable place in the orchestra's repertoire.

The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

The music venue holds many large-scale music festivals and national and international competitions.

Numerous International projects, music festivals, and concerts of local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.

The leadership of the Philharmonic Society also actively supports young talents through various musical projects.