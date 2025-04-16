GBP/USD Forecast Today 16/04: Pound Overstretched (Chart)
- During the trading session on Tuesday, we have seen the British pound break above the 1.32 level, but it has also shown signs of exhaustion. This is a pair that may have gotten a bit over its skis, and in this environment, I do think that a pullback makes quite a bit of sense. In fact, this chart reminds me a lot of the AUD/USD currency pair right now, and we've already seen the euro give back a little bit against the US dollar.
Do not get me wrong, this is a bullish trend, but it's also one that is overdone and overextended. Because of this, it would not surprise me at all to see this market pull back from here, at least to the 1.31 level, if not the 1.30 level. The death of the US dollar has been an announcement that is far beyond premature, and if you look at the US Dollar Index, we are essentially in the middle of the overall range that we have been in for years. While this doesn't necessarily tell you what's going to happen with the British pound specifically, it does tell you that the overreaction of most traders is about to get them hurt.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEven if we do break to the upside, one would have to think that a certain lack of momentum is still going to be an issue. The pair could very well go to the 1.35 level, but I think it's going to take a longer time than what we have seen over the last couple of weeks in this pair as far as turning things back around.Ready to trade our daily Forex GBP/USD analysis ? We've made this UK forex brokers list for you to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment