403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AIR INDIA EXPRESS TAKES OFF FROM NORTH GOA WITH DOMESTIC FLIGHTS; INTERNATIONAL SERVICES TO KUWAIT AND ABU DHABI STARTING MAY
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) -April-2025, Bengaluru: Expanding its footprint in Goa, Air India Express has launched operations from Manohar International Airport (GOX) in North Goa, complementing its existing services at Goa International Airport (GOI). With operations now from both airports, the airline will operate over 115 weekly flights from Goa—including 75 from GOI and over 40 from GOX—offering travellers enhanced flexibility and improved access to North Goa, renowned for its pristine beaches, vibrant nightlife, bustling markets, and rich cultural heritage.
Effective April 15, 2025, Air India Express launched new services connecting North Goa with Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Indore, further strengthening domestic connectivity to the region. The airline now operates twice-daily flights to Delhi, daily flights to Bengaluru and Indore, and flights to Chennai on all days except Wednesdays. Services on the Hyderabad–North Goa route will commence on May 3, 2025. Expanding its international footprint from North Goa, Air India Express will also launch direct flights to Kuwait starting May 3, followed by services to Abu Dhabi from May 5, 2025.
To mark the commencement of Air India Express operations from North Goa, the airline and the airport operator hosted a celebratory event at Manohar International Airport. The event was attended by Siddhartha Butalia, Chief Marketing Officer, Air India Express; Shashi Chetia, Vice President - Network Planning, Air India Express; and Anand Ramachandran, Deputy CEO, Manohar International Airport, along with key airport stakeholders including representatives from CISF, Customs, and other operational partners. As part of the celebrations, a ceremonial boarding pass was presented to the first guest of the inaugural flight.
Schedule Effective 15th April 2025 (All timings are local)
Departure Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency
MOPA, North Goa Delhi 14:45; 21:15 17:20; 23:50 2X Daily
Delhi MOPA, North Goa 07:10; 18:10 09:45; 20:45 2X Daily
MOPA, North Goa Indore 10:15 11:50 Daily
Indore MOPA, North Goa 12:20 13:55 Daily
Bengaluru MOPA, North Goa 06:25 07:45 Daily
MOPA, North Goa Bengaluru 08:15 09:35 Daily
Chennai MOPA, North Goa 16:40 18:20 Daily except Wednesday
MOPA, North Goa Chennai 18:55 20:35 Daily except Wednesday
Schedule Effective 3rd May 2025 (All timings are local)
Hyderabad MOPA, North Goa 14:35 16:00 Saturday
MOPA, North Goa Kuwait 18:05 20:05 Saturday
Kuwait MOPA, North Goa 21:05 04:05 Saturday
Schedule Effective 4th May 2025 (All timings are local)
MOPA, North Goa Hyderabad 07:00 08:25 Sunday
Schedule Effective 5th May 2025 (All timings are local)
Hyderabad MOPA, North Goa 10:25 11:50 Mon, Tue
MOPA, North Goa Hyderabad 23:20 00:45 Mon, Tue
MOPA, North Goa Abu Dhabi 13:15 15:20 Mon, Tue
Abu Dhabi MOPA, North Goa 16:20 21:20 Mon, Tue
Schedule Effective 8th May 2025 (All timings are local)
Hyderabad MOPA, North Goa 13:15 14:40 Thursday
MOPA, North Goa Kuwait 16:40 18:40 Thursday
Kuwait MOPA, North Goa 19:40 02:40 Thursday
Schedule Effective 9th May 2025 (All timings are local)
MOPA, North Goa Hyderabad 04:40 06:05 Friday
Air India Express currently operates over 75 weekly flights from Goa International Airport (GOI), connecting key domestic destinations, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hindon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Surat. alongside international services to Dubai. Complementing the extensive network, the airline’s ‘Xpress Holidays’ platform offers curated travel experiences, providing travellers with end-to-end packages that include flights, accommodation, transport, and immersive local experiences.
Air India Express became the first and only airline to operate from two airports in the National Capital Region, with the launch of services from Hindon, Ghaziabad, part of the National Capital Region. In addition to direct flights to Goa, the airline connects Hindon to Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Varanasi.
With a rapidly growing fleet, Air India Express recently welcomed its 100th aircraft, doubling its capacity in just two years. The airline operates over 500 daily flights across 55 destinations spanning India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.
From Abu Dhabi: Air India Express operates 60 weekly flights from Abu Dhabi connecting directly to nine domestic destinations Bengaluru, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, North Goa, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli. The airline also offers convenient one-stop itineraries connecting Abu Dhabi to 23 destinations in India: Amritsar, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hindon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kathmandu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) Surat, and Varanasi.
From Bengaluru: Air India Express operates more than 460 weekly flights from Bengaluru connecting directly to 31 domestic destinations: Amritsar, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hindon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kannur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, North Goa, Patna, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair), Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam and two international destinations including Abu Dhabi and Dammam. The airline also offers convenient one-stop itineraries connecting Bengaluru to six domestic destinations including Agartala, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Imphal, Jammu, and Vijayawada and 14 international destinations including AI Ain, Bahrain, Bangkok, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Phuket, Ra al Khaimah, Riyadh, Salalah, Sharjah, and Singapore.
From Chennai: Air India Express operates over 130 weekly flights from Chennai connecting directly to 18 domestic destinations: Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Guwahati, Hindon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mangaluru, North Goa, Patna, Pune, Sri Vijaya Puram, Surat, Tiruchirappalli, and Varanasi and four international destinations including Dammam, Kuwait, Muscat, and Singapore. The airline also offers one-stop itineraries connecting Chennai to 17 domestic destinations including Agartala, Amritsar, Ayodhya, Delhi, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Gwalior, Imphal, Indore, Jammu, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam and nine international destinations including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Bangkok, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Phuket, Riyadh, and Sharjah.
From Delhi: Air India Express operates 350 weekly flights from Delhi connecting directly to 21 domestic destinations including Amritsar, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, North Goa, Patna, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat, and Varanasi and four international destinations: Bahrain, Dammam, Muscat, and Sharjah. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 12 domestic destinations: Agartala, Chennai, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kannur, Kozhikode, Sri Vijaya Puram Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, and Visakhapatnam and nine international destinations: Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Ras al Khaimah, and Salalah.
From Hyderabad: Air India Express operates more than 250 weekly flights from Hyderabad connecting directly to 25 domestic destinations including Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Kannur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, North Goa, Patna, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and three international destinations: Jeddah, Phuket, and Riyadh . Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 12 domestic destinations: Agartala, Amritsar, Ayodhya, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Gwalior, Hindon, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Sri Vijaya Puram, and Tiruchirappalli and 12 international destinations: Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Bangkok, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Salalah, Sharjah, and Singapore.
From Indore: Air India Express operates 55 weekly flights from Indore connecting directly to six domestic destinations including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, North Goa, and Pune and internationally to Sharjah. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 24 domestic destinations: Amritsar, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Hindon, Jammu, Kannur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam and six international destinations: Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, and Phuket.
From Kuwait: Air India Express operates more than 20 weekly flights from Kuwait connecting directly to seven destinations in India, including Chennai, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, North Goa, and Tiruchirappalli. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 14 one-stop domestic destinations: Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Guwahati, Hindon, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Varanasi.
From South Goa (GOI): Air India Express operates 75 weekly flights from Goa connecting directly to eight domestic destinations including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hindon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Surat and internationally to Dubai. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 22 domestic destinations: Amritsar, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Gwalior, Indore, Jaipur, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Patna, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Sri Vijaya Puram, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam, and eight international destinations: Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Muscat, Sharjah, and Singapore.
Effective April 15, 2025, Air India Express launched new services connecting North Goa with Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Indore, further strengthening domestic connectivity to the region. The airline now operates twice-daily flights to Delhi, daily flights to Bengaluru and Indore, and flights to Chennai on all days except Wednesdays. Services on the Hyderabad–North Goa route will commence on May 3, 2025. Expanding its international footprint from North Goa, Air India Express will also launch direct flights to Kuwait starting May 3, followed by services to Abu Dhabi from May 5, 2025.
To mark the commencement of Air India Express operations from North Goa, the airline and the airport operator hosted a celebratory event at Manohar International Airport. The event was attended by Siddhartha Butalia, Chief Marketing Officer, Air India Express; Shashi Chetia, Vice President - Network Planning, Air India Express; and Anand Ramachandran, Deputy CEO, Manohar International Airport, along with key airport stakeholders including representatives from CISF, Customs, and other operational partners. As part of the celebrations, a ceremonial boarding pass was presented to the first guest of the inaugural flight.
Schedule Effective 15th April 2025 (All timings are local)
Departure Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency
MOPA, North Goa Delhi 14:45; 21:15 17:20; 23:50 2X Daily
Delhi MOPA, North Goa 07:10; 18:10 09:45; 20:45 2X Daily
MOPA, North Goa Indore 10:15 11:50 Daily
Indore MOPA, North Goa 12:20 13:55 Daily
Bengaluru MOPA, North Goa 06:25 07:45 Daily
MOPA, North Goa Bengaluru 08:15 09:35 Daily
Chennai MOPA, North Goa 16:40 18:20 Daily except Wednesday
MOPA, North Goa Chennai 18:55 20:35 Daily except Wednesday
Schedule Effective 3rd May 2025 (All timings are local)
Hyderabad MOPA, North Goa 14:35 16:00 Saturday
MOPA, North Goa Kuwait 18:05 20:05 Saturday
Kuwait MOPA, North Goa 21:05 04:05 Saturday
Schedule Effective 4th May 2025 (All timings are local)
MOPA, North Goa Hyderabad 07:00 08:25 Sunday
Schedule Effective 5th May 2025 (All timings are local)
Hyderabad MOPA, North Goa 10:25 11:50 Mon, Tue
MOPA, North Goa Hyderabad 23:20 00:45 Mon, Tue
MOPA, North Goa Abu Dhabi 13:15 15:20 Mon, Tue
Abu Dhabi MOPA, North Goa 16:20 21:20 Mon, Tue
Schedule Effective 8th May 2025 (All timings are local)
Hyderabad MOPA, North Goa 13:15 14:40 Thursday
MOPA, North Goa Kuwait 16:40 18:40 Thursday
Kuwait MOPA, North Goa 19:40 02:40 Thursday
Schedule Effective 9th May 2025 (All timings are local)
MOPA, North Goa Hyderabad 04:40 06:05 Friday
Air India Express currently operates over 75 weekly flights from Goa International Airport (GOI), connecting key domestic destinations, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hindon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Surat. alongside international services to Dubai. Complementing the extensive network, the airline’s ‘Xpress Holidays’ platform offers curated travel experiences, providing travellers with end-to-end packages that include flights, accommodation, transport, and immersive local experiences.
Air India Express became the first and only airline to operate from two airports in the National Capital Region, with the launch of services from Hindon, Ghaziabad, part of the National Capital Region. In addition to direct flights to Goa, the airline connects Hindon to Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Varanasi.
With a rapidly growing fleet, Air India Express recently welcomed its 100th aircraft, doubling its capacity in just two years. The airline operates over 500 daily flights across 55 destinations spanning India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.
From Abu Dhabi: Air India Express operates 60 weekly flights from Abu Dhabi connecting directly to nine domestic destinations Bengaluru, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, North Goa, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli. The airline also offers convenient one-stop itineraries connecting Abu Dhabi to 23 destinations in India: Amritsar, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hindon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kathmandu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) Surat, and Varanasi.
From Bengaluru: Air India Express operates more than 460 weekly flights from Bengaluru connecting directly to 31 domestic destinations: Amritsar, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hindon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kannur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, North Goa, Patna, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair), Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam and two international destinations including Abu Dhabi and Dammam. The airline also offers convenient one-stop itineraries connecting Bengaluru to six domestic destinations including Agartala, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Imphal, Jammu, and Vijayawada and 14 international destinations including AI Ain, Bahrain, Bangkok, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Phuket, Ra al Khaimah, Riyadh, Salalah, Sharjah, and Singapore.
From Chennai: Air India Express operates over 130 weekly flights from Chennai connecting directly to 18 domestic destinations: Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Guwahati, Hindon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mangaluru, North Goa, Patna, Pune, Sri Vijaya Puram, Surat, Tiruchirappalli, and Varanasi and four international destinations including Dammam, Kuwait, Muscat, and Singapore. The airline also offers one-stop itineraries connecting Chennai to 17 domestic destinations including Agartala, Amritsar, Ayodhya, Delhi, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Gwalior, Imphal, Indore, Jammu, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam and nine international destinations including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Bangkok, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Phuket, Riyadh, and Sharjah.
From Delhi: Air India Express operates 350 weekly flights from Delhi connecting directly to 21 domestic destinations including Amritsar, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, North Goa, Patna, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat, and Varanasi and four international destinations: Bahrain, Dammam, Muscat, and Sharjah. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 12 domestic destinations: Agartala, Chennai, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kannur, Kozhikode, Sri Vijaya Puram Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, and Visakhapatnam and nine international destinations: Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Ras al Khaimah, and Salalah.
From Hyderabad: Air India Express operates more than 250 weekly flights from Hyderabad connecting directly to 25 domestic destinations including Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Kannur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, North Goa, Patna, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and three international destinations: Jeddah, Phuket, and Riyadh . Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 12 domestic destinations: Agartala, Amritsar, Ayodhya, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Gwalior, Hindon, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Sri Vijaya Puram, and Tiruchirappalli and 12 international destinations: Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Bangkok, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Salalah, Sharjah, and Singapore.
From Indore: Air India Express operates 55 weekly flights from Indore connecting directly to six domestic destinations including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, North Goa, and Pune and internationally to Sharjah. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 24 domestic destinations: Amritsar, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Hindon, Jammu, Kannur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam and six international destinations: Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, and Phuket.
From Kuwait: Air India Express operates more than 20 weekly flights from Kuwait connecting directly to seven destinations in India, including Chennai, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, North Goa, and Tiruchirappalli. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 14 one-stop domestic destinations: Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Guwahati, Hindon, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Varanasi.
From South Goa (GOI): Air India Express operates 75 weekly flights from Goa connecting directly to eight domestic destinations including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hindon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Surat and internationally to Dubai. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 22 domestic destinations: Amritsar, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Gwalior, Indore, Jaipur, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Patna, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Sri Vijaya Puram, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam, and eight international destinations: Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Muscat, Sharjah, and Singapore.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment