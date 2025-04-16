OAB Sponsors The Inspirational“Safar” Tour For Dialogues With Visionary Leaders

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Muscat – Oman Arab Bank (OAB) is sponsoring the inspirational“Safar” tour, which was relaunched in April. The tour features a series of dialogue sessions with prominent Omani leaders and thinkers who share real-life experiences and enrich conversations around visionary thinking, innovation in leadership, and paving the way toward achieving the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The tour kicked off with its first session at the Middle East College Theater in Muscat Governorate, followed by the second at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment in Salalah. The final session will be held at the Sohar University Theater. The sessions are moderated by Mohammed Al Hinai, founder of the youth podcast Jalsat Karak, a platform that promotes creativity in Oman's cultural landscape.

The tour features distinguished guests, including Dr. Hani Al Qadhi, Senior Consultant in General and Trauma Surgery, Visiting Professor at the University of British Columbia in Canada, and Director General of Health Services in Dhofar Governorate. Also featured is Dr. Lamya Al Haj, Associate Professor at Sultan Qaboos University and PhD holder in Biology from University College London. Recognized as one of the leading young scientific figures in Oman and globally, she has made significant contributions in technology, education, and community service, and has been honored with numerous prestigious regional and international awards.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, Chief Executive Officer of OAB, stated:“OAB is proud to sponsor the inspirational 'Safar' tour, a prominent cultural event in the Sultanate of Oman. Our participation reflects the Bank's commitment to contributing meaningfully to the social and economic objectives of Oman Vision 2040. The innovative perspectives shared by these distinguished Omani leaders are catalysts for transformation and a powerful source of inspiration for youth, empowering them to lead the country toward its ambitious goals.”

He added:“Our involvement in such purposeful programs and events reaffirms OAB's dedication to strengthening community engagement, particularly among the youth. As a well-established financial institution in the Sultanate, the Bank continues to develop and support initiatives that align with the goals of sustainable development and contribute to economic growth.”

OAB further reinforces its leadership in driving the banking sector toward comprehensive digital transformation and innovation in financial solutions that elevate customer experience. The Bank is proud of the success of its innovative services and the positive impact of its flagship programs-Ruwad Al Arabi and National Leadership Development-in supporting the goals of Oman Vision 2040. These initiatives aim to enhance skills, develop national talent, stimulate innovation, boost the competitiveness of Omani youth in the job market, and support SMEs in growing, expanding, and launching projects that promote sustainability and economic diversification in the country.