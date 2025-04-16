Snoop Dogg Announces New Gospel Album, Dedicates It To Late Mother

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS) Rapper Snoop Dogg is venturing back into his church roots with his new gospel album, "Altar Call” and has dedicated it to his late mother, Beverly Tate, who passed away in 2021.

The new album is scheduled for release on April 27 under Death Row Records.

"The spirit of my mother will forever live within me. This album is a reflection of what she has taught me - to use my voice and my platform to spread love and heal the world. Just another chapter out of the Bible of Love," Snoop Dogg shared with Okayplayer.

The album features a lineup of artists across 21 tracks, including Jamie Foxx, Robert Glasper, Denaun Porter, Jazze Pha, Charlie Bereal, and October London. It will also include a special debut from the Death Row Mass Choir, reports aceshowbiz.

The album cover, featuring an image of his mother Beverly Tate, underscores the deep personal connection the rapper has with this project.

As he paid tribute to his late mother, "U taught me how to read and write how to struggle and fight and all the facts of life. Now you finally got ya wings, mama."

This is not the first time for Snoop Dogg in gospel music. In 2018, he released "Bible of Love.”

Speaking about his unique musical journey, he shared, "This is not a money-driven project, it's a spirit-driven project. I've referred to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on most of my recordings, letting people know that I am a born-again Christian."

Snoop Dogg is now preparing for the release of the lead single from "Altar Call", "Mother I Miss You" featuring John P. Kee, on April 18.

"Altar Call" is set to be a "heartfelt testimony, a moment of reflection, faith, and community," embodying a universal message of grace and redemption.