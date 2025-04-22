Maha: Kalpana Pawar, Wife Of Martyr Ambadas Pawar, Appointed As Deputy Superintendent Of Police

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Kalpana Pawar, wife of police constable Ambadas Pawar, who died in the terrorist attack on Mumbai on November 26, 2008, has been appointed as the probationary Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in 'Mantralaya' on Tuesday gave the direct appointment order to Pawar as the probationary Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Pawar said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while leading the state, has consistently provided justice to the common people.

“The Chief Minister, who takes decisions in the interest of the common people of the state and who is a beloved brother of the women of the state, has shown his sensitivity towards the martyrs by directly appointing the wife of a martyred policeman to the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police,” said Pawar while expressing her gratitude to the Chief Minister and the state government.

Pawar further said,“Like my husband, I also got the opportunity to serve the country. This government belongs to the farmers, the hardworking people, the beloved sisters and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the country. This is being proven once again through my appointment.”