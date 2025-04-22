Four Held In Gurugram For Assaulting Group Of Bike Riders

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram: A team of the Gurugram police in Sector-37 police station has arrested all four accused persons allegedly involved in assaulting and abusing a group of bike riders on the Dwarka Expressway, police said.

The accused have been identified as Bhanu Sharma (33), Deepak Singh (24) and Rajat Singh (24), residents of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, and Pragya Sharma (23), a resident of Mohan Garden, Delhi.

Station House Officer (SHO) Shahid Ahmed of Sector-37 police station, along with his team, nabbed the accused from near Kherki Daula toll plaza on Tuesday, police said.

"Initial police investigation revealed that the accused had come for a ride in an SUV. While riding on the road, there was some communication between the bike riders and the accused through some signals. Later, in a fit of rage, the accused committed the crime. Accused Bhanu runs a gym in Delhi. The accused, Deepak, is a trainer in the same gym. The accused Pragya works by taking a cricket ground on lease. Accused Rajat does not do any work at present. The accused are being questioned thoroughly," Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson, said.

The videos of the incident went viral in which a man in a t-shirt and yellow shorts was seen destroying a sports bike in full public glare on the Dwarka Expressway.

In connection with the incident, a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the suspects at the Sector-37 police station in Gurugram on Sunday, police said.

Meanwhile, the complainant, Hardik Sharma, a resident of Gurugram's Sector-46, had told the police in his complaint that early Sunday morning, he went out for breakfast with friends, and he met his group of 11 friends near Cyber City (Ambience Area).

"We were riding slowly towards Manesar toll when a black Scorpio bearing number DL4CBE1750 started driving rashly and tried to disturb us around 7:20 a.m. on Sunday. We stopped on the side under Dwarka Expressway to let them go, but they stopped their SUV in front of us. There were four occupants inside the SUV, and they were very drunk and started hitting us and destroying the bikes," the complainant had told the police. The complainant also said the entire incident was recorded on videos, photos, etc. The accused tried to hit my friends, and when I tried to stop them, they hit me with an iron baseball bat on my head."

"I survived because of the helmet. After this, they broke my bike and trashed it fully when they saw a lot of people gathering. All of them set in their SUV and ran away and threatened men with dire consequences to my life," the complainant asserted.

"Somehow we secured our life from the accused. They all were drunk; two of them trashed us, and two others also came to their spot. We left the spot as they started destroying our expensive sports bike. They hit me with an iron baseball bat. I got a fracture in my hand. We have provided the vehicle number to the police. Police should take necessary action against them," the complainant said.