Polymer Medical Adds Contract Packager James Alexander Corp. To Customer Line-Up

Polymer Medical has added new injection molding machines to its Orchard Park, N.Y., facility to meet orders from clients.

Polymer Medical and James Alexander Corp. initially signed a contract in 2024 with the work now increasing the production of single-use plastic ampoules.

- Dave Robinson, president of James Alexander Corp PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Polymer Medical has ramped up production of single-use plastic ampoules , among other solutions, for Blairstown, N.J.-based James Alexander, Corp., a manufacturer, custom filler, and contract packager. Polymer Medical and James Alexander Corp. initially signed a contract in 2024 with the work now continuing and growing. After putting a contract in place with Polymer Medical, James Alexander's first step was transferring its tooling to the Orchard Park, N.Y.-based firm.“Our plastic ampoules can be tricky to manufacture consistently,” said Dave Robinson, president of James Alexander Corp.“Polymer Medical's personnel have a long track-record for understanding tool transfer, how to make sure a tool is in operating condition, validating it, making sure it's in good repair.”“The dispensing solutions James Alexander manufactures for industries like pharmaceuticals and personal care are critical, so when we validate tools during transfer, we're looking at whether anything needs to be upgraded, repaired, and more,” said Ben Harp, president of Polymer Medical.“Our products touch patients; safety and quality are integral for the medical devices we develop and manufacture.”“We trust Polymer Medical; they know manufacturing, specifically the products we're making for our customers,” added Robinson.“Nowadays, with so many acquisitions in the industry, a lot of businesses run themselves like cash machines. These companies don't truly understand operations and customers.”Plastics industry veterans Harp and Tom Rybicki, vice president of Operations for Polymer Medical, launched the Orchard Park firm in March 2024 to provide healthcare and biosciences clients with contract injection-molding and assembly services. The company's focus is producing critical drug-delivery systems, medical disposables, medical device assemblies, specialty packaging, and pharmaceutical disposables among other services.

William Perry

MARCH 24 MEDIA LLC

+1 716-652-1762

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.