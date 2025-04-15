Kleer And Membersy Welcome New Board Members To Advance Mission Of Making Dental Care More Accessible And Affordable

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Kleer and Membersy welcome Paul Kaiser and Alan Press to the board to help expand access to affordable dental care through innovative membership solutions.

PA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kleer and Membersy , the leader in dental membership plan technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Paul Kaiser , CEO of DentalXChange, and Alan Press , former CEO of Legacy, to its Board of Directors. These additions bring extensive leadership experience, a legacy of success, and a shared passion for the company's mission to improve access to healthcare.“I am thrilled to join the board of directors at Kleer and Membersy. With nearly 80 million Americans lacking dental insurance and needing affordable oral healthcare options, Kleer and Membersy's vision resonates deeply with me. I'm excited to contribute to Kleer and Membersy's mission to help DSOs and independent dental offices improve access to care, build stronger patient relationships, and materially improve their cash pay production.” - Paul Kaiser, CEO of DentalXChange“I'm honored to join the board of Kleer and Membersy at such a pivotal time. The team is reimagining how dental care is delivered and removing barriers that have kept millions from accessing the care they need. I look forward to helping the company scale its impact, strengthen its brand, and build meaningful connections across the dental ecosystem.” - Alan Press, CEO of LegacyThese strategic appointments reflect Kleer and Membersy's commitment to helping DSOs and independent dental offices offer their patients simple, affordable, and transparent dental care coverage. By doing so, dental offices improve patient care, increase patient loyalty, and significantly increase cash-pay production.“Paul and Alan are welcome additions to the board,” said Dave Monahan, CEO of Kleer and Membersy. Paul brings deep expertise in the dental market, having grown DentalXChange into the RCM market leader by moving fast, innovating, and creating significant customer value. Alan brings deep expertise in B2B marketing, sales, and product innovation and a unique perspective from outside the dental industry. They both bring a strong sense of purpose that fits perfectly into our culture. Together, they strengthen our team and put us in a very strong position to fulfill our mission to improve patient access to care.”About Kleer and MembersyTrusted by over 20,000 dentists, from solo practices to the largest DSOs, and millions of patients across 50 states, Kleer-Membersy provides a membership model that both patients and providers love. The platform enables patients to gain access to high-quality, affordable care and allows practices to increase patient engagement, improve practice performance, and take control of payer strategy.

Desiree Johnson

Kleer and Membersy

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.