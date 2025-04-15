MAKE Wellness Launches Officially At MAKE ONE With Over 2,000 Attendees

MAKE Wellness officially launches at the MAKE One Launch Event.

A new era in wellness and entrepreneurship begins with bold branding, powerful product innovation, and a category-defining business model.

- Justin Serra, CEOKISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MAKE Wellness officially launched to the public at MAKE ONE, a high-impact three-day experience hosted at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center.The event drew more than 2,000 entrepreneurs, health leaders, influencers and creators-making it one of the most anticipated and energizing launches in the wellness industry this year.Led by Founder Justin Prince , a seasoned entrepreneur known for building mission-driven companies, MAKE Wellness took center stage alongside its executive team and top affiliate leaders to unveil its complete brand vision, product platform, and long-term growth strategy. With a mission to unlock human potential and elevate everyday lives through science-backed innovation and a next-generation business model, MAKE is quickly emerging as a transformative force in the health and wellness industry.A Platform Built to Scale PurposeMAKE also unveiled a fully integrated content and digital success platform designed to support in building with intention. This system includes business model training, product education, brand storytelling, and automation tools that simplify and scale success.Unlike traditional programs, MAKE empowers influencers to own their customer relationships for life, the system is built for real-world entrepreneurs who value both autonomy and alignment.“This isn't just another company launch-it's the activation of a vision,” said CEO Justin Serra.“MAKE is where you can own the value you bring. You may come for the product, but you stay for the mission.”A Brand ReimaginedMAKE ONE marked the debut of a bold new visual identity, updated messaging architecture, and a refreshed mission, vision, and values framework designed to reflect the brand's core: clarity, integrity, and purpose.The experience included the exclusive“MAKE Your Mark” activation-a powerful installation where attendees reflected on their personal mission and picked up limited-edition merch built around ownership and identity. From large-scale LED visuals to intimate brand storytelling, every moment was curated to bring the MAKE ethos to life: clean, modern, values-centered, and unstoppable.Innovation at the CoreThe weekend also showcased MAKE's commitment to product excellence and scientific innovation. Highlights included:. The reformulation of LEAN with enhanced metabolic support. The debut of HYDRATED, a new limited-time product expanding the core system. Education around Bioactive Precision PeptidesTM, MAKE's proprietary delivery platform designed to unlock real results.These innovations are deeply aligned with the company's belief in transparency, performance, and a better way to fuel the body and mind-without compromise.Experience Meets EcosystemThe MAKE ONE launch experience was architected by a collective of industry leaders from some of the most successful health and direct sales companies in the world. But unlike traditional models, MAKE ONE delivered something more: a rare fusion of high-level strategy and deeply personal connection.Attendees engaged in hands-on workshops focused on storytelling, team-building, and customer acquisition-paired with mindset sessions designed to unlock confidence, leadership, and fulfillment. It wasn't just about skill-building. It was about building belief, community, and clarity-giving every person in the room the tools to grow their influence and the purpose to fuel it.About MAKE WellnessMAKE Wellness is a next-generation health and wellness company specializing in Bioactive Precision PeptidesTM. Built at the intersection of cutting-edge science and clean-label innovation, MAKE delivers targeted daily-use solutions for energy, performance, focus, and metabolic health. Through its innovative MAKE Impact Model, the company empowers affiliates to grow with purpose, serve with clarity, and lead with authenticity-redefining what it means to thrive in wellness.For more information, visit makewellness

MAKE Wellness launches at the MAKE One event.

