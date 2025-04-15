Unifi Expands UK Operations With Ground Handling And Security Contracts At London Oxford Airport

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In addition, effective May 1, Unifi will become the first-ever external company to manage ramp operations at the airport alongside whole airport security, providing 24/7/365 support, including ID center management, access control, visitor and delivery coordination and NASP passenger screening through the airport's FBO. The airport, owned by the Reuben Brothers, is experiencing strong growth on its on-demand flight operations as it invests in the future, including a £48 million newly commenced construction of its AerOx Science and R&D Park and another 70,000 sq. hangar, No.16.

Unifi UK's strong local presence and established, trusted relationship with the airport, were key factors in winning the contracts. Up & Away, the aircraft services and executive jet detailing company Unifi purchased in summer 2023, has been providing detailing services at the airport since 2008.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with London Oxford Airport through ground handling and security operations," said Stefan Murphy, Managing Director Unifi UK and Ireland . "Our team is proud to support the airport's growth with industry-leading services, in what is a significant step for Unifi as we continue expanding our footprint in the UK."

To support the ramp and security contract, Unifi will onboard 35 staff for ramp handling and security operations, ensuring seamless service and continuity. Ramp operations will duly be branded 'London Oxford Airport powered by Unifi.' The company will also continue providing aircraft detailing services through Up & Away.

"We are pleased to welcome Unifi as our first ever outsourced ground handling partner since launching executive aviation activity (under new ownership) with NASP security compliance (passenger and baggage security screening) in 2008. The move builds on the close working relationship we have enjoyed with Up & Away for 17 years," said Kris Black, Airport Operations Director at London Oxford Airport . "Their expertise, professionalism and deep understanding of aviation operations is renowned, and we look forward to working together to enhance the overall experience for our customers."

About Unifi

Unifi Aviation, LLC® is the largest aviation services company in North America, servicing more than two million flights annually. The company has stations in over 220 airports and provides a full range of services, including ground handling, passenger transport, security, cabin services, ground support equipment maintenance, and much more. Unifi is a part of the Argenbright Group and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit unifiservice.

London Oxford Airport

London Oxford Airport is wholly owned by the Reuben Brothers, whose investment portfolio spans private equity, real estate, and businesses including shopping centres, data centres, racecourses, pubs, hotels, technology, and media. In 2012, they also acquired the London Heliport in Battersea-the UK's only CAA-licensed heliport-just 22 minutes by helicopter from Oxford. Over the past decade, London Oxford Airport has been one of the UK's fastest-growing hubs for private business aviation.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Unifi