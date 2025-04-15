SIX MINING Achieves Unprecedented Surge In Global User Base Amid Bitcoin Market Volatility.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Loughborough, UK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest record, SIX MINING has achieved an unprecedented surge in global user base amid Bitcoin market volatility. The platform provides global cryptocurrency investment enthusiasts with a cloud mining platform that can obtain high returns, taking advantage of the ups and downs of BTC market value, and making huge profits from it when Bitcoin prices rebound.







Summary: As a leading global cryptocurrency investment company, SIX MINING is making waves with an unprecedented surge in global user base amid Bitcoin market volatility.

SIX MINING offers the opportunity to participate in cloud mining

Visit the SIX MINING official website, fill in your personal information, and register as a member userBrowse contract plans, select a contract plan based on user's personal needs and analyze the benefitsPay the contract plan and start miningWithdraw personal income after contract expiration

By choosing SIX MINING, users get:

Free trial plan for new users - get a $12 bonus for registration and $0.64 for daily sign-inSafe, efficient and secure - users do not need to purchase expensive hardware and maintenance equipment, SIX MINING will cover all operating expensesTransparent contract plans - the platform has many different contract plans for users to choose fromSupport multiple cryptocurrency systems - BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, USDC, SOL, DOGE, XRP, BCHMobile Mining APP - The platform provides a user-friendly interface to mine, manage investments and view earnings data anytime, anywhereEncryption protection - all user data is protected by SSL encryption, and dedicated servers are protected from DDoS attacks24/7 Customer Support – The platform provides 24/7 assistance to solve all user queries

SIX MINING contracts are relatively transparent, and the contract period, amount and mining machine are all well known.







Users can get a $12 bonus after registration and can use the $12 bonus to purchase a $12 trial contract plan. The contract period is 1 day, and the daily income is $0.64. They can purchase it once a day, and the profit is calculated every 2 hours and automatically credited to the user account.Purchase a $100 contract plan with a 2-day contract period, daily earnings of $3.6 and total earnings of $7.2. The principal will be automatically returned after the contract expires, and profits will be calculated every 2 hours and automatically credited to the user's account.

To view more SIX MINING contract plans, please visit the official contract page:



The generous commission affiliate program launched by SIX MINING platform allows users to get good returns even if they do not invest by using their personal referral link to recommend new users. The reward commission is as high as 4.5%, and they can make a permanent profit.

Consequently, if users are looking for a way to earn passive income, then SIX MINING cloud mining platform will be their first choice. The advantages of the platform, secure encryption technology and professional core team are designed to provide cryptocurrency investment enthusiasts with a better mining experience and bring good profits to users.

For more contract details, please visit the official website:



Download the APP and start your mining journey:



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: Beige Smith Manager Six Mining info-at-sixmining.com