Ukraine's Special Operations Forces Capture Three Russian Soldiers
The SOF Command reported this on Facebook and published a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.
"The warriors conducted a successful raid on enemy positions in one of the operational areas. During the special operation, SOF operators discovered five enemy soldiers in a dugout. After quick but thorough planning, the operators advanced toward the enemy's position," the statement reads.
As a result of the raid, two Russian soldiers were killed, and the remaining three were forced to surrender.Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy Russia's Nona self-propelled mortar, several IFVs on eastern front
The group then withdrew with the prisoners of war, successfully completing the mission without losses.
Ukrinform reported earlier that the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces had captured 14 Russian servicemen -- including three officers -- during operations in Russia's Kursk region.
Illustrative photo: gov
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment