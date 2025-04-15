Ukraine's Special Operations Forces Capture Three Russian Soldiers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers from the 6th Separate Special Purpose Regiment "Ranger" of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) have captured three Russian soldiers during a raid on enemy positions in one of the operational sectors.

The SOF Command reported this on Facebook and published a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.

"The warriors conducted a successful raid on enemy positions in one of the operational areas. During the special operation, SOF operators discovered five enemy soldiers in a dugout. After quick but thorough planning, the operators advanced toward the enemy's position," the statement reads.

As a result of the raid, two Russian soldiers were killed, and the remaining three were forced to surrender.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russia's Nona self-propelled mortar, several IFVs on eastern front

The group then withdrew with the prisoners of war, successfully completing the mission without losses.

Ukrinform reported earlier that the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces had captured 14 Russian servicemen -- including three officers -- during operations in Russia's Kursk region.

