Bihar News: Patna Civil Court Receives Bomb Threat Via Email
Upon being informed, the security forces evacuated people from the court premises.
Checking was conducted and bomb squad and ATS were called at the spot.
However, the email appeared to be a hoax and efforts were underway to track the sender, said Patna's Additional SP Diksha Kumari, who led the police team to the site.
Diksha Kumari said:“Patna Civil Court received a threat mail in the morning, it was written in the mail that a bomb has been kept in the court. Court Security was at the spot, people were evacuated from the court. Checking has been conducted. Dog squad, bomb squad and ATS are also at the spot.”
“Investigation is underway. Most likely it was a hoax mail,” the Patna ASP said.WATCH VIDEO
