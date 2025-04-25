403
UAE-France Rail & Mobility Days 2025: Rail, Metro, Tram: France Strengthens Mobility Ties With UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi & Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE-France Rail & Mobility Days 2025 brought France's leading transport innovators to Abu Dhabi and Dubai on April 23 and 24, reinforcing strategic ties with the UAE and showcasing French expertise in rail, smart, and sustainable mobility-an initiative led by Business France.
Strategic Engagements to Support the UAE's Mobility Vision The UAE is actively developing an integrated and future-ready transport network, supported by multi-billion-dollar investments:
-
A 2,117 km passenger and freight railway network , part of a broader initiative led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia to connect all GCC countries. The UAE's share of this investment is estimated at $13.6 billion .
A high-speed rail project between Dubai and Abu Dhabi , scheduled for completion by 2030 .
Expansion of the Dubai Metro , led by RTA , is expected to serve 200,000 daily passengers by 2030 . Construction began in 2024, with a total planned investment of approximately $4.9 billion .
An investment of $6.8 billion in Abu Dhabi to support 155 transportation projects aimed at improving connectivity and accessibility across the emirate, with a specific target to double public transport usage by 2028 .
A national goal to transition to 50% electric vehicles by 2050 as part of the UAE's commitment to sustainable mobility.
