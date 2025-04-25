'Khaps' A Source Of Value For Youth, Says Haryana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 25 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday emphasised the significant influence of 'khaps' in society, stating that they have long been a source of value for the youth.

He said the 'khaps' can play a key role in helping young people overcome drug addiction, a serious issue that is adversely impacting the entire society.

The Chief Minister assured that whatever support the 'khaps' need from him or the government to combat drug addiction would be provided. Khaps, or community organisations in villages, have often acted as quasi-judicial bodies, pronounced harsh punishments based on regressive customs and traditions.

Saini was addressing 'khap' representatives from Haryana at the Public Works Department (PWD) rest house in Jind after flagging off the Cyclothon Yatra. The Chief Minister urged the 'khap' representatives to launch a campaign to keep the youth away from drugs and support the goal of making Haryana drug-free.

He said while the Cyclothon Yatra was part of a broader awareness effort, its primary objective was to eliminate drug abuse.“We must save our youth from the harmful effects of drug addiction,” said the Chief Minister.“It is crucial to engage as many young people as possible in sports, enabling them to bring home maximum medals and make Haryana proud, both nationally and internationally.”

'Khap' representatives expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for inviting them and giving them respect and honour. They also praised his humble and cheerful nature. They shared their views on various social issues, with the Chief Minister attentively listening and assuring necessary action on all matters. The discussions also covered various demands from gram panchayats, including a request to open registration on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal.

Among others present on the occasion were Deputy Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, Krishan Lal Middha, legislator Ramkumar Gautam and other 'khap' representatives.