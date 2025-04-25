Patna Civil Court Gets Bomb Threat Via Email, Police Heighten Security

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 25 (IANS) The Patna Civil Court witnessed a security threat on Friday after the police received a threat email warning of the presence of RDX on the court premises. Acting swiftly, teams from Patna Police, ATS, and STF, along with dog and bomb squads, conducted a thorough search operation across the court campus.

All three gates were sanitised, and metal detectors were deployed to scan every individual entering or exiting. Despite the thorough search, no suspicious items or substance was found.

Speaking to the media, DSP Town, Diksha, said:“A threatening message was received through email. All necessary security protocols were activated. The court premises were searched thoroughly. Nothing suspicious has been recovered, but we are not taking any chances.”

She confirmed that security has been intensified, and efforts are underway to trace the sender's IP address.

The threat came during a busy hour when the court was packed with lawyers, judges, and civilians, escalating the concern.

An FIR has been registered at Patna's Pirbahore police station against the unidentified person and the cyber cell along with other technical experts of Bihar police are investigating the matter to trace out the IP address.

Officials say the alert is being treated seriously, especially in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists and many others injured.

The incident has raised concern due to the timing -- closely following the Pahalgam attack -- prompting authorities to remain on high alert.

Patna Police have intensified security measures not only at the civil court but also at other key judicial complexes in the city. Security has been beefed up at the Patna High Court, Danapur Sub-Divisional Court, and Patna City Sub-Divisional Court.

Every person and vehicle entering the court premises is now being thoroughly checked by security personnel using metal detectors and scanners.