Kuwait Met. Dept.: Dust Settles, Weather Stable
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- Acting Director of Kuwait Meteorological Department, Dherar Al-Ali, said that the dust storm that affected the country on Monday and continued into Tuesday was caused by a high-pressure system, which helped the dust settle and led to calm and stable weather conditions.
Al-Ali told KUNA that the stable weather is expected to continue until Wednesday afternoon, after which winds will pick up again and continue through Thursday.
Winds may cause dust to rise again, especially in open areas, which could reduce visibility in some locations, Al-Ali noted.
He also expected temperatures to drop, with highs ranging between 29-30آ°C and lows between 17-21آ°C. (end)
