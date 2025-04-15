Hajj Season: Saudi Arabia Announces Preparations, Entry Regulations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As part of its effort to ensure the safety, organization, and smooth operation of the Hajj season 1446 AH, Saudi authorities have launched a comprehensive set of regulations and digital initiatives involving multiple ministries.

Entry regulations and permit suspension

The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced key restrictions for residents and visitors entering Makkah and performing Umrah:

. Deadline for Umrah Performers' Entry: Sunday, 15 Shawwal 1446 AH (April 13, 2025)

. Deadline for Umrah Performers' Departure: Tuesday, 2 Dhul Qadah 1446 AH (April 29, 2025)

. Restricted Entry to Makkah: Starting Wednesday, 25 Shawwal 1446 AH (April 23, 2025), only individuals holding a valid Hajj permit, Makkah-issued residency, or official work permit will be allowed entry.

. Suspension of Umrah Permits via Nusuk Platform: Permit issuance is suspended from Tuesday, 1 Dhul Qadah 1446 AH (April 29, 2025) to Sunday, 14 Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH (June 10, 2025).

. Ban on Tourist Visa Holders: Tourist visa holders of any kind are prohibited from entering or staying in Makkah during the Hajj season, effective April 29, 2025, except those with valid Hajj visas.

“Tasreeh” Platform for Unified Hajj Permits

In collaboration with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA), the Ministry of Interior launched the“Tasreeh” digital platform, designed to streamline Hajj permit services. The platform allows:

. Issuance of domestic Hajj permits

. Permit issuance for Hajj workers and volunteers, including official and service providers in Makkah and the holy sites.

. Integration with the 'Tawakkalna' app for permit verification and access.

Accommodation ban without Hajj permit in Makkah

In a press statement issued on April 13, 2025, the Saudi Ministry of Tourism emphasized that hospitality facilities in Makkah are strictly prohibited from accommodating any individuals not holding a valid Hajj permit, effective Tuesday, 1 Dhul Qadah 1446 AH (April 29, 2025).

This measure applies to all types of accommodation, including hotels, furnished apartments, and guesthouses, and will remain in effect until the end of the Hajj season.

The decision aligns with security and health protocols announced by the Saudi Ministry of Interior and aims to support the orderly execution of pilgrimage operations.

The Ministry warned that any violation of this directive will result in penalties for facility operators, urging full compliance across the hospitality sector in Makkah.

These inter-ministerial initiatives reflect the Kingdom's commitment to safeguarding pilgrims and enhancing Hajj operations through regulation, technology, and cross-agency coordination.