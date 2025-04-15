403
Syrian President Leaves Doha
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: President of the Syrian Arab Republic HE Ahmad Al Sharaa left Doha Tuesday evening after concluding an official visit.
His Excellency and his accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from Hamad International Airport by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.
