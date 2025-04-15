Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syrian President Leaves Doha

Syrian President Leaves Doha


2025-04-15 02:36:48
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Syrian Arab Republic HE Ahmad Al Sharaa left Doha Tuesday evening after concluding an official visit.

His Excellency and his accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from Hamad International Airport by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

