GID Says It Foils Plans Aimed At Targeting National Security, Sowing Chaos

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's General Intelligence Department (GID) said it has foiled plans aimed at targeting national security, sowing chaos, and sabotage within Jordan.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, GID said that 16 suspects have been detained after close intelligence monitoring since 2021.

“The plans include cases related to manufacturing rockets using local tools as well as tools imported for illegal purposes, possession of explosives and firearms, concealing a rocket ready to be deployed, planning to manufacture drones, and recruiting and training operatives in Jordan as well as training them abroad,” the statement said.

The GID said it had referred all the cases to the State Security Court for the necessary legal action.

Later on Tuesday, Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani said 16 persons have been arrested for their involvement in four major sabotage cases that included manufacturing short-range missiles and drones, possession of explosives and automatic weapons and recruiting people in Jordan and training them abroad.

The minister said that members of the 16 people planned to carry out“illegal actions” within the Kingdom and have been arrested after all information and evidence have been obtained by security agencies.