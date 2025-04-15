DISTRICTS: A NEW ERA OF VIRTUAL WORLDS AND THE FUTURE MARKETPLACE FOR Rwas

"Districts defines digital ownership, creating a bridge between virtual and real-world assets," said Derek Boirun, Founder and CEO of Realio. "Imagine a platform where tokenized properties and other assets can be listed, traded, and monetized-where asset holders fuel a dynamic, self-sustaining economy."

Whether you're an architect, an entrepreneur, or a creative, Districts plans to empower you with the tools, ownership, and freedom to build and innovate. With governance through a DAO and tokens ($DSTRX) for voting, the platform plans to evolve based on the vision of its community.

Empowering $RIO Holders

At the core of Districts is the Realio Network and $RIO, its gas and utility token. $RIO holders can claim virtual Land Pixels with real-world coordinates by depositing 5,000 Native $RIO into the Land Bank. In exchange, they get a minted Land Pixel and $DSTRX governance tokens, which launched fairly on Uniswap during the LandRush.

Built on fair tokenomics principles , 20% of all $RIO deposited for land claims is burned, reducing supply. The remaining 80% is securely held, establishing a stable economic foundation for users and the broader ecosystem.

For more information, visit districts .

Disclosure: LandRush participants can acquire Land Pixels, each linked to a unique geographical location, but these carry no rights to the real-world property or its intellectual property. Land Pixels are not intended as investments, and purchasers should not expect them to appreciate in value or have any resale value. Digital assets offered or sold in Districts' Marketplace do not include investments, securities, or commodities futures.

About Districts

Districts is a virtual world mirroring Earth. Built on blockchain technology and smart contracts, it provides a secure and transparent space for users to own virtual land and develop economies.

About Realio Network

Realio Network is a multi-chain Web3 ecosystem developed by the Realio team to revolutionize the issuance, management, and trading of real-world assets (RWAs) on-chain.

SOURCE Realio Technology LTD