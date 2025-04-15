Boehringer Ingelheim Launches New Edition Of 'Imagine': A Global Hub For Sustainability Stories

MENAFN - 3BL) With the second edition of Imagine , Boehringer Ingelheim highlights its commitment and progress in enhancing health for people, animals, communities, and the planet through its 'Sustainable Development for Generations' strategy, driving sustainability initiatives worldwide.



Leadership perspective: Maria Tereno, Chief Sustainability & Culture Officer and Felix Gutsche, Head of Corporate Strategy & Consulting, discuss advancing sustainability in healthcare through collaboration and innovative solutions.

Story selection: Beyond improving millions of lives through its Angels Initiative and Stop Rabies program, Imagine features stories on how the company is advancing healthcare by delivering medical services via sailboat to remote Greek islands, digitizing patient records in rural Argentina, and reducing air freight emissions by investing in sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) for global Human Pharma logistics. Impact and recognition: An interactive world map invites users to explore global achievements, showcasing Boehringer's ongoing commitment to driving sustainability forward.

Imagine a world, where innovation meets sustainability, and explore our sustainability story hub, here .

Why it matters

Boehringer's sustainability strategy, 'Sustainable Development for Generations', takes an integrated holistic approach that is based on the three pillars MORE HEALTH, MORE POTENTIAL and MORE GREEN. It incorporates initiatives that the company has been implementing for many years, continuously evolving them in consideration of shifting sustainability challenges, and in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement.

By 2030, Boehringer strives to expand access to healthcare for 50 million people and improving the lives of another 50 million by engaging employees, partners, and social entrepreneurs. Additionally, the aim is to be carbon neutral in operations (Scope 1 and 2), cut the resource footprint by half across the value chain and continue to create best practices in environmental stewardship.

“Sustainable Development for Generations is about how we can use our strengths as a healthcare company to create solutions which enable more health for humans and animals, for our people and communities and the planet. Innovation and collaboration are key to making a difference,” states Maria Tereno, Chief Sustainability & Culture Officer at Boehringer Ingelheim.“We are learning as we go, we believe that we can always do better. With these stories we want to share with you our commitment and how we are helping people and animals to live better lives, while doing our part to protect the environment.“