Recruiting For Good Creates Work Program For 5Th Grade Girls To Use Voice For Good

- Carlos Cymerman, Founder, Recruiting for Good and Girls Design TomorrowTMSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to create and fund meaningful leadership development work programs for girls.In March 2020, Recruiting for Good Founder Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design TomorrowTM; a leadership development program for talented tweens.In January 2026, Recruiting for Good is launching 10 Girls Use Their Voice for Good . A personalized yearlong work program for sweet talented fifth graders who aspire to be writers and leaders.Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for staffing solutions can nominate a girl for the meaningful mentoring program. Girls who successfully complete the program will learn positive values, success habits, and sweet skills; that will lead to a life of self-confidence, fulfillment, and leadership!According to Carlos Cymerman, "Girls Use Their Voice for Good; is the sweetest work program for girls who want to do something meaningful with their life and make mom, dad, and grandma too proud!"Girls who land a sweet spot on the program; will be assigned a creative writing mentor to help them write a meaningful story (interview a role model) that will be published (Recruiting for Good will fund a sponsored article on ).Upon completion of the meaningful writing assignment, girls will land The Sweetest Creative Writing Gig for one year . Every month a girl writes one sweet review (beauty, dining, or fashion); and earns a $100 Gift Card for 'her' effort. Upon completion of 12 months, Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos will also write a recommendation letter; so, the girl can land another paid writing gig.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Imagine what life would be like if your 1st job ever...was The Sweetest Experience...So I created it!"About'10 Girls Use Their Voice for Good' is a sweet meaningful work program for fifth grade Girls; that delivers a personalized mentorship and creative writing development experience."Girls Learn Positive Values + Success Habits + Sweet Skills! That Will Lead To a Life of Self-Confidence, Fulfillment & Leadership!"Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design TomorrowTM! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!In March 2020, Recruiting for Good created and funded Kids' Meaningful Programs; The Sweetest Gigs (For Talented Kids to Learn Sweet Skills) and Girls Design TomorrowTM (Leadership Development for Tweens).""It took 5 years to perfect 'Girls Design TomorrowTM', creating a fulfilling life experience (our unique methodology) Teaching Tweens to be value driven-leaders; and now incorporated into meaningful work program' 10 Girls Use Their Voice for GOOD!' Starting in Spring 2026!"Carlos Cymerman FounderRecruiting for Good Founder Carlos Cymerman has created sweet community solutions that benefit kids, families, and moms in the last 15 years. He has over 15 years of mentoring experience (kids, men, and women). He has over 25 years' experience in the staffing industry. Before entering the staffing industry, he worked as a Spanish teacher in a pre-school and worked in elementary/middle schools as an ESL teacher. And pursued a master's degree in MFCC. He also has leadership experience in nonprofits. And Carlos is an expert at teaching Talented Kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values!

