AFFIRM FILMS' 'SOUL ON FIRE' SET FOR FALL 2025 NATIONWIDE THEATRICAL RELEASE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From Director Sean McNamara (Reagan, Soul Surfer), the film is inspired by the true story and 2016 bestselling book On Fire by John O'Leary. O'Leary's story begins with his miraculous recovery from a near death accident when he was 9-years-old. Given no chance of survival, John endures an unbelievable road to recovery with the support of his family, faith, community and the kindness of his all-time idol, Baseball Hall of Fame Announcer Jack Buck. Grateful for his miracle and shaped by life's struggles, John's mission to better the world inspires millions to do the extraordinary. The film's screenplay was adapted from the book by Gregory Poirier. Producers include J. Todd Harris, Margaret French Isaac, David Brookwell and Sean McNamara. Executive Producers are Linda Blum Huntington, John O'Leary, Michael Riney, Quirsis Riney, Terry Schnuck, and Gregory Poirier. Amy Powers and Toni Farina serve as Co- Producers.

"We've followed John's developing story for years and when the call came in from Sean McNamara about the opportunity to partner together again, we jumped in. The life-changing elements of this story are what we look for at AFFIRM and what our audiences connect to so enthusiastically," says Rich Peluso, head of AFFIRM Films.

The book which inspired this film, On Fire: The 7 Choices to Ignite a Radically Inspired Life, became an instant #1 national bestseller in 2016. The book was translated into 12 languages for international readers. O'Leary describes the film adaptation as "an awesome testament to the profound impact one life has on others. It's a celebration of the everyday heroes and a reminder that when we finally shift from focusing on personal imperfections to accepting the gift our life already is, amazing things can happen."

"I make movies about miracles. I believe in miracles. John O'Leary is a walking miracle. I've been blessed to film his extraordinary story that has inspired people to overcome extreme loss. While making Soul On Fire I watched John speak to a group of 'Wounded Warriors' and was blown away at his speaking talents, and his ability to transform lives by telling them his amazing story detailed in his book, On Fire. I can't wait to share with the world the story of John O'Leary's miraculous life," says Director and Producer Sean McNamara.

Production companies; Brookwell McNamara Entertainment, Branded Pictures Entertainment, Margaret French Isaac Entertainment, Linda B. Huntington Productions.

The movie was shot in St. Louis, MO, John O'Leary's hometown, in many of the exact locations where pivotal events in his life occurred.

For more information visit

About AFFIRM Films

AFFIRM Films, launched in 2007, is an industry leader in faith-based/inspirational films with worldwide box office of over $720 million including such hits as SOUL SURFER, WAR ROOM, RISEN, FIREPROOF, THE STAR, COURAGEOUS, PAUL: APOSTLE OF CHRIST, OVERCOMER, WHEN THE GAME STANDS TALL, SHOW ME THE FATHER and HEAVEN IS FOR REAL, MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN, and A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD in partnership with TriStar Pictures and BIG GEORGE FOREMAN in partnership with Columbia Pictures. AFFIRM Films released a unique and epic Christmas musical, JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM in December 2023. In 2024 AFFIRM Film released the much-anticipated, powerful and faith-filled Kendrick Brothers' film, THE FORGE. SOUL ON FIRE is AFFIRM Films' newest film and is based on the book On Fire written by John O'Leary about his inspirational journey that would inspire millions - exclusively in theaters this fall. AFFIRM produces, acquires, and markets content that inspires, uplifts, and entertains audiences around the world focusing on family and faith through its three divisions, AFFIRM Films, AFFIRM Television, and AFFIRM Originals. Sony Pictures Entertainment is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. Register to get all the latest news from AFFIRM Films at and follow AFFIRM Films on social media at @AFFIRMFilms.

SOURCE AFFIRM Films