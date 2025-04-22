403
Israeli Police Scatter Anti-Netanyahu Protest in Tel Aviv
(MENAFN) On Monday evening, Israeli authorities forcefully broke up a protest in Tel Aviv calling for Premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s resignation.
The demonstration, held in Habima Square, was sparked by recent claims from Ronen Bar, the head of Israel’s internal security service Shin Bet.
Bar alleged that Netanyahu attempted to use the agency to target his political opponents and activists critical of his leadership.
Based on the media, thousands of protesters gathered in central Tel Aviv, demanding Netanyahu’s removal from office.
They carried banners and shouted slogans calling for the protection of Israel’s democracy and the release of Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.
As the protesters began to march from Habima Square toward the Ayalon Highway, police intervened to disperse the crowd. At least two individuals were arrested.
Social media videos captured mounted police officers striking protesters to clear the streets.
During the demonstration, Yair Golan, leader of the Democratic Party, called for an investigation into Netanyahu’s actions, referencing Bar’s claims.
Golan accused Netanyahu of attempting to misuse Shin Bet "against political opponents, against protests, against citizens who came out to defend democracy."
He further criticized Netanyahu as "a failed prime minister in terms of security and politics, legally entangled up to his neck."
