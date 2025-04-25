NIA Arrests Another Accused In BJP Leader Ratan Dubey Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a significant progress in the investigation of the 2023 murder of Ratan Dubey, a BJP leader in Chhattisgarh.

On Thursday, the agency arrested Shivanand Nag, a key suspect who was actively involved in the conspiracy.

The crime was allegedly designed by the banned CPI (Maoist) group, which sought to disrupt the democratic process and intimidate local communities.

Members of the Bayanar and Barsoor Area Committees of the East Bastar Division collaborated to plan and execute the attack.

Investigations have revealed that Shivanand Nag played a crucial role in the plot, working alongside other members to target Dubey. Nag's arrest follows the earlier apprehension of three other suspects who were charged in connection with the case.

In February 2024, the NIA took over the investigation from local police to delve deeper into the conspiracy.

The agency has since filed a charge sheet against individuals involved, including Dhansingh Korram a.k.a. Sukhdev Korram, under relevant sections of the IPC and UA(PA) Act.

Ratan Dubey was killed on November 4, 2023, during an election campaign in a crowded weekly market in Koushalnar village, located in Narayanpur district.

Dubey, the vice president of the BJP's Narayanpur district unit, was attacked and allegedly hacked to death with a hand axe by members of the CPI (Maoist).

The assailants aimed to spread terror and influence the Assembly elections scheduled for later that month.

Pamphlets supporting CPI (Maoist) were thrown at the crime scene to reinforce their message of intimidation.

Evidence presented in the investigation showed that Dhansingh Korram conducted reconnaissance of Dubey and informed the assailants about his presence in the market.

During the attack, he threw pamphlets and fled the scene.

The NIA continues its investigation to identify and arrest other conspirators involved in the brutal killing. This targeted attack highlights the challenges faced in safeguarding the democratic process against threats from extremist groups.