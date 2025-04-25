Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Sky Force' Actor Veer Pahariya On Daddy Duty For His Furry Baby

'Sky Force' Actor Veer Pahariya On Daddy Duty For His Furry Baby


2025-04-25 12:15:27
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) "Sky Force" actor Veer Pahariya was on daddy duty for his furry baby during his latest gym session.

Taking to his Insta handle, Veer dropped a video having a gala time with his furry buddy in the gym.

The clip opens with the pet chasing Veer all around the gym, followed by him doing push-ups with his furry friend on his back. Later on, these two were also seen playing with each other after the workout was done.

"On Daddy Duty," Veer captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, actress Khushi Kapoor commented, "His haircut", whereas Janhvi Kapoor penned, "Nepo the menace."

Earlier this month, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan fulfilled her longtime dream involving Veer.

Farah was seen doing the viral one-legged dance move with Veer from the song "Rang" of "Sky Force". The video started with Farah performing the song with a group of dancers with Veer joining them later. As the two performed the one-legged dance move, others cheered for them.

Farah captioned the post,“I'v been dying to do this step ever since i saw @veerpahariya doing it ! Agar kisi cheez ko dil se maango.. (pls remember im 60 now).” (sic)

Veer made his Bollywood debut with the action entertainer, "Sky Force".

Starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan as the leads, the project also saw Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, "Sky Force" centered around India's retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, marking India's first-ever airstrike.

Jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the drama was released on 24 January 2025.

Meanwhile, Veer is yet to announce his next project after "Sky Force".

MENAFN25042025000231011071ID1109473453

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search