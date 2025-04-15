Jones Walker Welcomes Corporate And Equine Law Attorney Laura D'angelo And Expands Into Kentucky

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to welcome Laura to Jones Walker," said, the firm's managing partner. "Her extensive corporate, equine, and gaming law knowledge will further extend the reach of our Gaming Industry Team to new clients in Kentucky, as well as offer further value to clients throughout the firm's footprint, both nationally and internationally."

Over the course of her career, Laura has developed a significant practice in equine, racing, and gaming law. She has represented horse show and competition organizers, racetracks, riders, owners, trainers, breeders, trade associations, commercial lenders, and private equity firms and provided advice on every aspect of the horse business, including purchases and sales, formation of syndicates and partnerships, licensing of United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) competitions and resolution of USEF competition date disputes, establishment of nonprofits, real estate transactions, and issues involving the operations of commercial horse farms of all sizes.

"I am excited to join Jones Walker and have the opportunity to grow both my own practice and the firm's renowned Gaming Industry Team with my experience in equine and gaming law," Laura said. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here and contributing to the firm's continued success."

Laura is also an accomplished corporate attorney who advises clients on a range of issues across industries. She regularly represents multinational corporations, privately held companies, and high-net-worth individuals and family offices across the United States and internationally, helping them identify and maximize opportunities while addressing ever-evolving areas of risk.

She also has more than two decades of experience serving as lender's counsel for national and regional banks and private equity funds. With her extensive business background and extensive background in corporate law, commercial lending, and equine and gaming law, Laura can craft comprehensive solutions for clients of all sizes and levels of sophistication.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker ) is among the largest 145 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

