STARK To Launch Rising Stars Program To Champion The Next Wave Of Interior Design Talent, In Partnership With LUXE

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, STARK , the go-to source for luxury rugs and carpets since 1938, has announced the launch of a new initiative designed to celebrate and amplify the next generation of interior designers: The STARK Rising Stars Design Grant. In partnership with LUXE Interiors + Design, this program offers emerging designers with unparalleled access to industry recognition, national exposure, and transformative opportunities-empowering the future of design.

The STARK Rising Stars Design Grant will consist of one National award recipient with $20,000 to grow their design business and a $5,000 STARK product credit, while six Regional winners will each receive $5,000 and a $2,500 product credit. Additionally, a $2,500 award and a $2,500 product credit will be determined by public vote as the STARK Community Choice Award. All award recipients will be featured in the STARK Rising Stars digital magazine, gain exposure on STARK's website and social media, and have the chance to collaborate on high-profile marketing campaigns.

"STARK Rising Stars represents our unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation of design visionaries," said Chad Stark, CEO of STARK. "We believe that by providing emerging talent with not just financial support, but also mentorship, visibility, and professional connections, we're investing in the future of design excellence. This initiative reflects our core belief that fresh perspectives drive innovation, and that by elevating diverse voices early in their careers, we strengthen the entire creative ecosystem. I'm personally thrilled to see the transformative journey these Rising Stars will undertake and the lasting impact they'll make on our industry."

Applications are now open for the STARK Rising Stars Program, inviting Interior Design Business Owners or Principals with businesses founded after 2018 to apply. Designers based in the US or UK/Europe, with a portfolio of at least three projects featuring permissioned imagery, are encouraged to submit. This is a unique opportunity to gain national recognition, collaborate with industry leaders, and advance your career in the design world. Apply today or nominate a rising talent you know!

About STARK:

For more than 85 years, STARK has built a legacy on quality, service and the art of creating custom carpets and rugs. As the first importers of patterned, luxury, handmade carpet into America, STARK and its third-generation owners and cousins, Ashley Stark Kenner and Chad Stark, working with their fathers, continue to build on the company's founding principles.

