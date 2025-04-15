Times Of My Life App Launches 'Finding Faith' A New Way For People To Share Their Spiritual Journey

Times of My Life Virtual Biographer

Finding Faith Story

This Easter, people can easily tell and share the story that inspired their faith.

- Michael O'Donnell, Times of My Life Creator

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Times of My Life Virtual Biographer app has just released a powerful new story topic called“Finding Faith” - giving people a heartfelt way to document and share their personal spiritual journey. Just in time for Easter, this story topic honors the deeply personal process of discovering, embracing, and living out one's faith.

For many, faith is a cornerstone of life - a source of strength, purpose, and peace. Whether inherited through upbringing or found through hardship, doubt, or seeking, faith is never merely given; it is experienced, questioned, and ultimately chosen. The“Finding Faith” story helps people reflect on this journey and create a lasting testament to the beliefs that guide them.

Using the Times of My Life web app, users are gently interviewed by the virtual biographer, which asks thoughtful, reflective questions about their spiritual path. The app then turns their responses into a beautifully written story, capturing the transformative moments, trials, and revelations that led them to their faith.

“Your faith journey is more than a belief system-it's a story worth sharing,” said Michael O'Donnell, creator of the Times of My Life app.“This new story topic allows people to share how their beliefs have given them hope, shaped their character, and helped them navigate life's hardest moments. It's a story that can lift others, especially those who may be feeling lost or without direction.”

The“Finding Faith” story makes a meaningful gift for spiritual milestones such as baptisms, confirmations, first communions, bar/bat mitzvahs, or coming-of-age ceremonies. Churches, synagogues, and temples are also encouraged to invite their members to write their faith stories and share them on the place of worship's website, newsletters, or during services. It's a powerful way to build community and demonstrate how affiliation with a faith-based community impacts lives.

Story Highlights Include:

* How you were introduced to faith (or discovered it on your own).

* Struggles, turning points, and affirming experiences.

* The role of community, scripture, prayer, or rituals.

* How your faith has helped you through difficult times.

* The lessons, peace, and purpose your beliefs continue to offer.

* A message of hope to others who may be searching for something more.

The Times of My Life app makes it easy and accessible for anyone-regardless of writing skill-to create a moving testimony. Stories can be saved privately, printed as keepsakes, or shared with family, friends, or congregations.

This Easter, share the story that saved you. Share your journey of faith. Visit to get started.

About Time of My Life

Times of My Life is a web app designed to help people capture, preserve, and share the meaningful stories of their lives. Whether it's a big milestone or a small, unforgettable moment, Times of My Life makes it easy to turn memories into lasting legacies. The app is an innovative storytelling platform that helps individuals and businesses capture their unique stories through AI-assisted interviews, producing written narratives, podcasts, and video content that serve as powerful personal and professional assets. By providing guided reflections, Times of My Life helps people share their most treasured memories with loved one's today, and preserves them for future generations. Times of My Life is one of a series of programs sponsored by the Leaves Legacy Project, a Public Benefit Corporation.

Michael O'Donnell

Leaves Public Benefit Corp

+1 877-557-8679

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.