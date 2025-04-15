‘It’S A Night Made For Real Madrid’: Bellingham On High-Stake Clash Vs Arsenal At Bernabeu

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, April 15 (IANS) Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham believes the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter final against Arsenal, after having lost 0-3 in the first game, is a night made for Los Blancos to shine.

Despite the three-goal deficit, confidence is high at Real Madrid with many players and fans taking to social media to express their feelings. The club also posted a video on its website to motivate the side.

Bellingham acknowledged the pedigree his side holds, having built their success on unreal comebacks, and believes the night can go down in history.

"I've heard it a million times since last week, I've seen a million videos - it's really motivating stuff. It's a night that's made for Real Madrid. A night that would go down in history but also something that people are familiar with around this part of this world. Hopefully, we can add another special night."

Last week's defeat at Emirates Stadium was only the fifth time Real have lost the first leg of a knockout stage tie in the European Cup or Champions League by three or more goals. They've not overcome a three-goal deficit in Europe since 1985-86 when they were competing in the UEFA Cup, losing 5-1 to Borussia Monchengladbach in the first leg before blowing the German opponents away with a 4-0 hammering in the return fixture to go through on away goals and ultimately claim more silverware.

Bellingham added that the mountain task that awaits them also provided an opportunity for the side to do something that's never been done before.

"There's not a lot you can do for Real Madrid in the Champions League that hasn't already been done, tomorrow is an opportunity for us to do something for the first time so that's really important to us,” he added.