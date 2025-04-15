Financial Advisor Jonathan Bulman Joins Cetera Seeking Growth And A Stronger Sense Of Community

Bulman joins with $140 million in assets under administration

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group , the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that experienced financial advisor Jonathan Bulman has transferred from Osaic to the unique Summit Financial Networks region of Cetera. Bulman has $140 million in assets under administration*, but his firm has also done extensive work in the planning and insurance spaces.

Disenchanted by the lack of a communal feel elsewhere in the industry, Bulman embraced the opportunity to join Cetera and build out a Washington, D.C. branch of Summit Financial Networks, a community within Cetera's Advisor Channel.

"I excel at bringing people together and find that I work best in a collaborative setting. So, I could no longer ignore the subpar service and sense of fragmentation I have experienced elsewhere, and I knew it was time to find a new home for my practice," Bulman said. "I was pleased how open Cetera is to my passion for creating community, and I'm eager to bring that passion to the Summit branch I'm building in Washington, D.C."

A graduate of American University's Washington College of Law, Bulman finds his background gives him a unique ability to spot and eliminate roadblocks for both his clients and his practice. Bulman said during this broker-dealer search, he immediately recognized the value of Cetera's scalable growth resources.

"In the financial services industry, advisors really need a partner with the size, scale and sophistication to support multiple growth avenues all while making the big feel small, as Cetera likes to say," Bulman said. "I love Summit's community focus, backed by the growth-driving resources and technology Cetera delivers at scale."

Cetera Advisor Channel Leader Tom Halloran credited Bulman with seeing Cetera as ideal partners as he seeks to grow his firm into the future.

"Jon brings a refreshing and unique point of view to his practice, and I know he will bring the same approach to the new Summit branch he's spearheading," Halloran said. "I look forward to partnering with Jon as we apply our unique service and technology to drive growth and the future Jon wants."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $545 billion in assets under administration and $235 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

*Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera as of January 8, 2025.

**Summit Financial Networks is a region of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC. Registered Representatives offering securities and advisory services through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a broker/dealer and Registered Investment Adviser. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other named entity.

