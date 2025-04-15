403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:03 AM EST - Eloro Resources Ltd. : Announced the final assay results from its 10-hole definition diamond drilling program in the potential Santa Barbara starter pit area in the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in the Potosi Department of southwestern Bolivia. A total of 5,799.4m of diamond drilling have been completed in 11 holes in this phase of drilling. Assays are pending for the one step out hole on the SE chargeability anomaly. Eloro Resources Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.93.
