403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Climate Change Impacts Global Blood Supply, Australia Faces High Risk
(MENAFN) Climate change is projected to severely impact global blood supplies, with Australia particularly at risk due to extreme weather events, increasing disease rates, and shifting health patterns among donors, according to a report released by Australian Red Cross Lifeblood on Thursday.
A joint study conducted by Australian Red Cross Lifeblood and the University of the Sunshine Coast (UniSC) points to how climate-related disasters like floods, fires, and cyclones are increasingly threatening blood donation efforts and supply chains. The findings, published in The Lancet Planetary Health, highlight the disruption caused by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred last month, which led to the cancellation of more than 3,500 blood donation appointments in New South Wales and Queensland, marking one of the largest interruptions in Australian history.
Elvina Viennet, a Lifeblood researcher and adjunct fellow at UniSC, explained, "As well as limiting the mobility of large numbers of people, these events disrupt the storage, safety, and transportation of blood which has a short shelf life." She also warned that such disasters could create spikes in blood demand due to injuries and emergency hospital cases.
The study also raises concerns about the growing spread of mosquito-borne diseases, including Dengue Fever, West Nile Virus, and Japanese Encephalitis, as rising temperatures and wetter conditions allow these illnesses to affect new regions.
Associate Professor Helen Faddy of UniSC, the study's lead researcher, noted that as populations move due to rising sea levels and environmental pressures, maintaining a diverse blood donor base will be essential to meet patient needs.
To secure blood supplies, the researchers are calling on governments and healthcare providers to invest in climate-resilient infrastructure and explore innovative solutions such as drone delivery, surgical cell salvage, and "walking blood banks" that collect blood on-site during emergencies.
A joint study conducted by Australian Red Cross Lifeblood and the University of the Sunshine Coast (UniSC) points to how climate-related disasters like floods, fires, and cyclones are increasingly threatening blood donation efforts and supply chains. The findings, published in The Lancet Planetary Health, highlight the disruption caused by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred last month, which led to the cancellation of more than 3,500 blood donation appointments in New South Wales and Queensland, marking one of the largest interruptions in Australian history.
Elvina Viennet, a Lifeblood researcher and adjunct fellow at UniSC, explained, "As well as limiting the mobility of large numbers of people, these events disrupt the storage, safety, and transportation of blood which has a short shelf life." She also warned that such disasters could create spikes in blood demand due to injuries and emergency hospital cases.
The study also raises concerns about the growing spread of mosquito-borne diseases, including Dengue Fever, West Nile Virus, and Japanese Encephalitis, as rising temperatures and wetter conditions allow these illnesses to affect new regions.
Associate Professor Helen Faddy of UniSC, the study's lead researcher, noted that as populations move due to rising sea levels and environmental pressures, maintaining a diverse blood donor base will be essential to meet patient needs.
To secure blood supplies, the researchers are calling on governments and healthcare providers to invest in climate-resilient infrastructure and explore innovative solutions such as drone delivery, surgical cell salvage, and "walking blood banks" that collect blood on-site during emergencies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment