Amir Arrives In Moscow

Moscow: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived Thursday in Moscow on an official visit to the friendly Russian Federation.

HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Vnukovo International Airport by First Deputy Prime Minister, HE Denis Manturov; Russian Presidential Special Representative for the Middle East and North Africa and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Mikhail Bogdanov; Advisor to the Russian President and Special Representative for the Middle East in charge of International Transport Cooperation, HE Igor Levitin; Chairman of the State Duma International Affairs Committee, HE Leonid Slutsky; Qatar's Ambassador to Russia, HE Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani; Russian Ambassador to Qatar, HE Dmitry Dogadkin; and members of the Qatari Embassy.

HH the Amir was agreed to an official reception Ceremony upon arrival.

His Highness is accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and an official delegation.