403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
El Salvador Rejects Senator Van Hollen's Request to Meet Deportee Abrego Garcia
(MENAFN) Maryland's Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen announced that the government of El Salvador has rejected his request to visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident recently deported to the Central American nation by the Trump administration, despite a court ruling that barred his deportation.
On Wednesday, Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador with the intention of meeting Abrego Garcia at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), where he is currently held.
The senator, who has voiced his concerns regarding the Trump administration's lack of support for Abrego Garcia's return, was denied entry by Vice President Felix Ulloa.
Van Hollen reported that he was informed he needed " to make earlier provisions to go visit CECOT," emphasizing to Ulloa that he was “not interested in a tour of CECOT, I just want to meet with Abrego Garcia.”
He indicated to the vice president that he would return the following week for the visit, but Ulloa stated that “he couldn’t promise that either.”
Ulloa also mentioned that he could not facilitate a phone conversation between Abrego Garcia and his family. When Van Hollen inquired if he could assist, Ulloa replied that the request must come from the US Embassy, according to the senator.
This visit comes on the heels of El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele's refusal to take action to facilitate Abrego Garcia's return during a meeting at the White House on Monday.
On Wednesday, Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador with the intention of meeting Abrego Garcia at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), where he is currently held.
The senator, who has voiced his concerns regarding the Trump administration's lack of support for Abrego Garcia's return, was denied entry by Vice President Felix Ulloa.
Van Hollen reported that he was informed he needed " to make earlier provisions to go visit CECOT," emphasizing to Ulloa that he was “not interested in a tour of CECOT, I just want to meet with Abrego Garcia.”
He indicated to the vice president that he would return the following week for the visit, but Ulloa stated that “he couldn’t promise that either.”
Ulloa also mentioned that he could not facilitate a phone conversation between Abrego Garcia and his family. When Van Hollen inquired if he could assist, Ulloa replied that the request must come from the US Embassy, according to the senator.
This visit comes on the heels of El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele's refusal to take action to facilitate Abrego Garcia's return during a meeting at the White House on Monday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment