Nucleus Research Releases 2025 Ipaas Technology Value Matrix

MIAMI, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, organizations are facing intense competitive pressure to unify on-premises, cloud, and emerging edge environments in ways that foster agility without sacrificing governance. At the same time, vendor offerings have reached a new phase of maturity marked by advanced AI, event streaming, and flexible deployment scenarios. From B2B EDI and IoT to low-code automation, iPaaS solutions are now expected to handle both high-throughput workloads and time-sensitive processes with minimal overhead. This has sparked fierce competition among vendors racing to deliver faster insights, enterprise-grade governance, and "out-of-the-box" interoperability.

"The key to achieving value with an iPaaS platform is to select a solution that blends technical breadth with the usability required to transform integration efforts into strategic, scalable assets," said Principal Analyst Alexander Wurm . "We see buyers prioritizing platforms that combine performance with intelligent tooling to reduce errors and support the ability to adapt to continuously shifting market demands."

As cost efficiency remains an imperative, iPaaS vendors are prioritizing intelligent automation, open ecosystems, and unified management through AI-driven design tools, broad connector libraries, and single control panels where teams can monitor integrations, build new workflows, and apply governance policies without friction.

Leaders in this year's Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Boomi, Informatica, Infor, Oracle, TIBCO, and Tray.

The Experts in this year's Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include Microsoft, MuleSoft, and Talend.

Accelerators in this year's Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Snaplogic, Workato, and Zapier.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year's Value Matrix Core Providers are IBM, Jitterbit, and SAP.

To download the full 2025 iPaaS Technology Value Matrix, click here .

