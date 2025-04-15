Little Sunshine's Playhouse Unveils Heartfelt New Branding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse, a nationally recognized early childhood education provider with 40 locations across the country, is proud to announce the launch of their refreshed branding that reflects the warmth, imagination, and trusted care the company has provided to families for more than two decades. The rebrand, which includes a redesigned logo, updated color palette, and custom-designed website.

The updated branding honors the same core values that have guided Little Sunshine's Playhouse since its founding-creating a safe, loving space where children thrive through play-based learning and meaningful connections. Every element of the new look was intentionally designed to mirror the wonder of childhood and the supportive partnerships formed with families throughout their early learning journey.

"Our new branding brings to life the magic that's always been at the heart of Little Sunshine's Playhouse," says Brett Roubal, CEO. "It's a fresh reflection of our commitment to creating warm, intentional spaces where children feel seen, supported, and inspired to learn."

In addition to refreshed classroom materials and a more intuitive website experience, the rebrand sets the stage for continued growth and innovation as Little Sunshine's Playhouse remains committed to providing premier early education to families nationwide.

Media partners and community supporters are invited to help celebrate and share this exciting milestone. To learn more about Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool and explore the new brand, visit littlesunshine .

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. now operates 41 early learning centers across the U.S., from Granite Bay, CA, to Nashville, TN. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure, and nurturing environment for children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten. Utilizing its Distinctive Services and proprietary, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively ShineTM, the company has established itself as a premier private preschool program known for excellence in early childhood education.

SOURCE Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc.

