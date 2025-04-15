Allergy & Asthma Network And Right2breathe Partner To Provide Lung Health Screenings At Motorsport Events

FAIRFAX, Va., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy & Asthma Network is teaming up with Right2Breathe to bring vital lung health education and free asthma and COPD screenings to motorsport enthusiasts across the country this year. The collaborative effort, which features Allergy & Asthma Network's innovative Trusted Messengers community outreach program, aims to raise awareness of asthma and COPD and empower attendees to take charge of their respiratory health.

Throughout 2025, the two nonprofit organizations will host a series of onsite screenings and educational events at major National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) races. Fans can stop by the Allergy & Asthma Network and Right2Breathe exhibit booth to receive screenings, meet healthcare professionals, and access valuable resources.

Event Schedule



April 25-27: NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Charlotte, NC

June 27-29: Summit Racing NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

Sept. 12-14: Reading NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, PA Oct. 10-12 : NHRA Texas Fall Nationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas

At each event, a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, including certified asthma educators, physician assistants and respiratory therapists as part of Trusted Messengers, conduct health screenings, answer questions and provide referrals to local asthma specialists. Attendees can obtain free educational resources so they can better understand these chronic diseases and learn treatment options.

After the event, adults with asthma will be invited to enroll in free Virtual Asthma Coaching through the Trusted Messengers program. The 6-week series of 1-on-1 online sessions are led by an asthma educator and delivered by smartphone, tablet or computer. Our research shows the virtual asthma coaching improves asthma self-management skills, healthcare use and quality of life for those who complete the program.

Asthma affects more than 25 million people in the United States, while 30 million live with COPD. Uncontrolled symptoms significantly increase the risk of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and even death. Tragically, 11 people die from asthma each day in the United States. COPD is a leading cause of death in the United States, claiming over 120,000 lives each year. Early detection and proper management can save lives.

"I'm excited that Allergy & Asthma Network is joining us in bringing lung health education and free lung screenings to these NHRA events," Joe Morrison, CEO and co-founder of Right2Breathe, commented. "The NHRA fan base has a high prevalence of lung disease, often due to workplace environments and a higher rate of current and former smokers. While many of them do not typically seek out help with their breathing challenges, the fact that we meet them where they are has helped us make an impact in their lives. Now with Allergy & Asthma Network joining us, I am confident we will be able to help even more people than before."

"Early diagnosis of asthma and COPD is critical for effective treatment and management," added Allergy & Asthma Network CEO Lynda Mitchell says. "If left untreated, symptoms can worsen over time and become life-threatening. Together with Right2Breathe, we are committed to raising awareness about these conditions and making a meaningful difference in communities across the country."

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Founded in 1985, Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading nonprofit outreach, education, advocacy and research organization for people and families living with allergies, asthma, and related conditions. Our mission is simple yet profound: to end needless death and suffering from these diseases, empower people to take control of their health and well-being, and make healthcare more inclusive, equitable and accessible. We specialize in making medically accurate information understandable to all while promoting evidence-based care. We are committed to raising awareness, promoting understanding, sharing resources, fostering collaboration, and advocating for policies and research to enhance quality of life and improve health outcomes. Visit AllergyAsthmaNetwork .

About Right2Breathe

Right2Breathe® Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with respiratory diseases. The organization provides education, awareness, free screenings, and resources for individuals diagnosed with or at risk for conditions such as COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, lung cancer, and more. Right2Breathe® connects with the public through grassroots campaigns like the Right2Breathe® Project, which brings lung health education and screening directly to communities at motorsports, automotive, and other public events. The organization also offers support through initiatives like Pulmonary Chat, a free virtual support group for patients and caregivers. To learn more, visit .

About Trusted Messengers

Trusted Messengers is the signature health equity program of Allergy & Asthma Network. The program is built on a belief in community-led solutions to achieve equity in healthcare. Trusted Messengers began in 2020 to address the negative health impact of COVID-19 and asthma in the Black community. The program helps people get the knowledge they need – from trusted, credible sources such as local churches and community health centers – to adopt healthy behaviors and make informed decisions about their healthcare. Trusted Messengers events involve certified asthma educators going into communities to conduct assessments for asthma, allergies, food allergies and eczema. People with asthma are invited to enroll in virtual asthma coaching, a free 6-week series of 1-on-1 online sessions – available in English and Spanish – with a certified asthma educator. Trusted Messengers is funded through the generous support of founding sponsor Sanofi, as well as Amgen, AstraZeneca, Chiesi, Genentech and Regeneron.

Contact: Gary Fitzgerald

Allergy & Asthma Network

703-641-9595

[email protected]

SOURCE Allergy & Asthma Network

