Beyond Crypto: BTCC Exchange To Power TOKEN2049 Dubai With Slam Dunk Energy

VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , one of the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, is set to create a standout presence at TOKEN2049 Dubai with an interactive basketball-themed booth combining entertainment with community engagement as a gold sponsor. The sleek design, featuring the exchange's professional navy blue and white color scheme, is expected to be a popular destination at the event when TOKEN2049 takes place from April 30 to May 1, 2025 in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

Slam Dunk Experience

Located at booth P51, the BTCC's distinctive basketball arena design will offer attendees an immersive and entertaining experience through the BTCC Basketball Challenge. Complete with a dedicated selfie wall, the booth will create numerous opportunities for engagement and memorable moments.

"We've designed our TOKEN2049 booth to reflect the energy and excitement of the crypto community," said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC Exchange. "The basketball theme represents the precision, strategy, and team spirit that drives both sports and cryptocurrency trading."

The BTCC Basketball Challenge will invite visitors to test their shooting skills for a chance to win exclusive merchandise, including custom stickers, Nakamon plush toys, and premium BTCC branded items. To participate, attendees will simply need to engage with BTCC's social media and take a photo at the booth using the hashtag #BTCCatTOKEN2049.

Trade to Win Campaign Results

Ahead of TOKEN2049, BTCC has concluded its Trade to Win campaign featuring TOKEN2049 prizes, including event tickets, skydiving experiences, and helicopter rides in Dubai. The campaign generated a total futures trading volume of over 68 billion USDT, with BTCC distributing a prize pool of 1 million USDT to 1,000 qualifying participants.

Expanding Network Through Exclusive Side Events

Surrounding TOKEN2049, BTCC will host two exclusive side events designed to strengthen relationships with influencers and expand its network within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The Dubai Safari Day Tour on April 29 will offer not only desert adventures but also create an informal setting for meaningful discussions with influential crypto personalities. The exclusive KOL Yacht Party on May 2 is expected to attract prominent industry figures, providing BTCC with valuable opportunities to build strategic partnerships and showcase its vision for the future of cryptocurrency trading.

These curated experiences will complement BTCC's TOKEN2049 presence, reinforcing the exchange's commitment to community building and industry collaboration.

About BTCC Exchange

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the leading crypto exchanges that has operated for over a decade. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of trading products, including spot and futures trading with up to 500x leverage. With a commitment to security and user experience, BTCC continues to innovate in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

